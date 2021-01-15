openbase logo
@nuxtjs/webpackmonitor

by nuxt-community
0.1.0 (see all)

Monitor nuxt webpack optimization metrics through the development process using webpackmonitor

Documentation
Downloads/wk

114

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Webpack Monitor Module

Please note that Webpack Monitor is NOT currently maintained - sorry 😢

CircleCI Codecov Dependencies js-standard-style

Monitor Nuxt webpack optimization metrics through the development process using webpackmonitor

📖 Release Notes

Setup

  • Add @nuxtjs/webpackmonitor dependency using yarn or npm to your project

  • Add @nuxtjs/webpackmonitor to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{
  modules: [
    '@nuxtjs/webpackmonitor',
 ],
}
  • Optionally add .monitor to .gitignore file if you don't want to track reports with VCS.

Usage

This module automatically captures stats from each Production build into .monitor/stats.json file if there was any diff.

You can use npx nuxt build --webpackmonitor or yarn nuxt build --webpackmonitor to launch monitor dashboard in your browser after build.

Options

To customize defaults you can add webpackMonitor key to nuxt.config.js. See here for possible options.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt.js Community - Pooya Parsa pooya@pi0.ir

