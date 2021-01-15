Webpack Monitor Module

Please note that Webpack Monitor is NOT currently maintained - sorry 😢

Monitor Nuxt webpack optimization metrics through the development process using webpackmonitor

📖 Release Notes

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/webpackmonitor dependency using yarn or npm to your project

Add @nuxtjs/webpackmonitor to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/webpackmonitor' , ], }

Optionally add .monitor to .gitignore file if you don't want to track reports with VCS.

Usage

This module automatically captures stats from each Production build into .monitor/stats.json file if there was any diff.

You can use npx nuxt build --webpackmonitor or yarn nuxt build --webpackmonitor to launch monitor dashboard in your browser after build.

Options

To customize defaults you can add webpackMonitor key to nuxt.config.js . See here for possible options.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt.js Community - Pooya Parsa pooya@pi0.ir