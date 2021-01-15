Please note that Webpack Monitor is NOT currently maintained - sorry 😢
Monitor Nuxt webpack optimization metrics through the development process using webpackmonitor
Add
@nuxtjs/webpackmonitor dependency using yarn or npm to your project
Add
@nuxtjs/webpackmonitor to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/webpackmonitor',
],
}
.monitor to
.gitignore file if you don't want to track reports with VCS.
This module automatically captures stats from each Production build into
.monitor/stats.json file if there was any diff.
You can use
npx nuxt build --webpackmonitor or
yarn nuxt build --webpackmonitor to launch monitor dashboard in your browser after build.
To customize defaults you can add
webpackMonitor key to
nuxt.config.js.
See here for possible options.
