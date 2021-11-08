Nuxt Web Vitals

Web Vitals: Essential module for a healthy Nuxt.js

Web Vitals is an initiative by Google to provide unified guidance for quality signals that are essential to delivering a great user experience on the web.

This module will gather those metrics on each page view, and send them to a provider using either Navigator.sendBeacon() or fetch()

Installation

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/web-vitals npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/web-vitals

Add @nuxtjs/web-vitals to the buildModules section of your nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/web-vitals' } }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --save-dev or --dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Options

{ webVitals : { debug : false , disabled : false } }

Providers

Google Analytics

Report WebVitals to GA

Create a GA property and get trackingID

Either provide GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID environement variable or set inside nuxt.config :

export default { googleAnalytics : { id : 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X' } }

Behavior > Events > Overview > Event Category > Event Action

Vercel Analytics

Report WebVitals to Vercel

Works without configuration

Basic logger

Report WebVitals to Console

Output metrics to the console insead of sending them to a remote provider

{ webVitals : { provider : 'log' , debug : true , disabled : false } }

⚠️ this provider does not send WebVitals trough network, issues with navigator extensions can not be deteced with this method.

License

MIT