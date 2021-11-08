Web Vitals: Essential module for a healthy Nuxt.js
Web Vitals is an initiative by Google to provide unified guidance for quality signals that are essential to delivering a great user experience on the web.
This module will gather those metrics on each page view, and send them to a provider using either
Navigator.sendBeacon() or
fetch()
# yarn
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/web-vitals
# npm
npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/web-vitals
Add
@nuxtjs/web-vitals to the
buildModules section of your
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/web-vitals'
}
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--save-dev or
--dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
{
webVitals: {
// provider: '', // auto detectd
debug: false,
disabled: false
}
}
Report WebVitals to GA
Create a GA property and get
trackingID
Either provide
GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID environement variable or set inside
nuxt.config:
export default {
googleAnalytics: {
id: 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X'
}
}
Behavior > Events > Overview > Event Category > Event Action
Report WebVitals to Vercel
Works without configuration
Report WebVitals to Console
Output metrics to the console insead of sending them to a remote provider
{
webVitals: {
provider: 'log',
debug: true, // debug enable metrics reporting on dev environments
disabled: false
}
}
⚠️ this provider does not send WebVitals trough network, issues with navigator extensions can not be deteced with this method.