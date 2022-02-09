openbase logo
@nuxtjs/vendor

by nuxt
1.1.7 (see all)

Discover our list of modules to supercharge your Nuxt project

Readme

Nuxt Modules

automated npm version

Discover Nuxt modules to supercharge your project! Created by the Nuxt team and community.

👉 https://modules.nuxtjs.org

Modules Database

Metadata of nuxt modules are maintained in yml files inside ./modules directory and automatically synced from upstream to fetch latest information.

Contribution

  • If you feel a module is missing, please create a new issue
  • If some data is outdated please directly open a pull request

Using CDN

Compiled JSON data is available from following CDNs:

Using npm package

You can use the @nuxt/modules package by installing it in your project:

# npm
npm install @nuxt/modules

# yarn
yarn add @nuxt/modules

Then you can directly import the list of modules:

// ESM
import modules from '@nuxt/modules'

// CommonJS
const modules = require('@nuxt/modules')

Schema

Field NameAuto syncDescription
nameNoCanonical name or integration name
descriptionYesShort description
repoNoGithub repository. Format is org/name or org/name#main/path
npmYesNPM package name
iconNoIcon of module from ./website/public/icons directory
githubNoGithub URL
websiteNoWebsite URL
learn_moreNoLink to learn more (website or relevant integration website)
categoryNoModule category from ./lib/categories.json
typeNocommunity (for nuxt-community), official (for https://github.com/) or 3rd-party
maintainersYesList of maintainers each item has name, github and avatar
compatibilityNoModule compatibility status. nuxt field specifies semver of supported nuxt version. `requires.bridge: true

Maintenance

Add or update repository

yarn sync <name> <repo>

Example: yarn sync tailwindcss nuxt-community/tailwindcss-module

To sync with a branch different than master, suffix the repo with #repo-branch, example: yarn sync tailwindcss nuxt-community/tailwindcss-module#dev

Auto update all current modules

yarn sync

Generate npm/modules.json

yarn build

Website development

  • Clone repository
  • Install website depenedencies using npx yarn install

Start development:

npx yarn dev

Then visit http://localhost:3000

In the development, the npm downloads and GitHub stars will be mocked unless setting USE_NUXT_API variable.

License

MIT - Made by Nuxt Team

