Universal Storage Utilities for Nuxt.js based on @nuxt-community/auth-module
@nuxtjs/universal-storage dependency using yarn or npm to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/universal-storage
OR
npm install @nuxtjs/universal-storage --save
@nuxtjs/universal-storage to the
modules section of your
nuxt.config.js file
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/universal-storage',
],
storage: {
}
}
Add the types to your "types" array in
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"@nuxt/types",
"@nuxtjs/universal-storage"
]
}
}
Options are defined as following:
storage: {
vuex, // boolean or {namespace}
localStorage, // boolean or {prefix}
cookie, // boolean or {prefix, options}
initialState, // Object {}
ignoreExceptions //
}
and default to the following values:
{
vuex: {
namespace: 'storage'
},
cookie: {
prefix: '',
options: {
path: '/'
}
},
localStorage: {
prefix: ''
},
ignoreExceptions: false,
}
Since version 0.4.0 this module allows full state synchronisation with
cookies,
localStorage and
initialState as a default value. That allows for a very neat usage pattern:
For example, if you have an
initialState like the following in your
nuxt.config.js file:
storage: {
initialState: { testParam: false }
}
then in my component I can simply declare (with decorators)
@State(s => s.storage.testParam)
testParam
or (with mapState)
computed: mapState({
testParam: s => s.storage.testParam
})
Afterwards you can get the computed property
testParam with whatever value it had in your last session and on change you just have to call
this.$storage.setUniversal("testParam", newVal) to get the new value saved.
Private state is suitable to keep information not being exposed to the Vuex store. This helps prevent stealing tokens from the SSR response HTML.
If the key name starts with
_ then that value is kept separate in the memory storage and not exposed to the Vuex store like the rest of the values.
For example:
$storage.setState("_password", "alpha1")
$storage.getUniversal(key)
$storage.setUniversal(key, value)
$storage.syncUniversal(key, defaultValue)
$storage.removeUniversal(key)
$storage.getState(key)
$storage.setState(key, value)
$storage.removeState(key)
$storage.watchState(key, fn)
$storage.getLocalStorage(key)
$storage.setLocalStorage(key, value)
$storage.removeLocalStorage(key)
$storage.getCookies()
$storage.getCookie(key)
$storage.setCookie(key, value)
$storage.removeCookie(key)
yarn install or
npm install
yarn run dev or
npm run dev
http://localhost:3000