Optimized and Easy way to use SVG files in Nuxt.js
Sprites help increase speed, maintain a consistent development workflow, and make the creation of icons much faster. SVG sprites are typically created using icons of a similar shape or form whereas larger scale graphics are one-off applications.
Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/github/nuxt-community/svg-sprite-module/
⚠️ NOTE: SVG Sprites does not work on IE, if you wish to support IE you could use svg4everybody. Take a look at this issue to see how.
🌈 NOTE: If you wish to load single SVG icon and you don't want to create sprites, use Nuxt SVG Module. SVG module for Nuxt.js, allows you to import .svg files in multiple ways depending on the resource query you provide.
yarn add @nuxtjs/svg-sprite
# or
npm i @nuxtjs/svg-sprite
Add
@nuxtjs/svg-sprite to buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js:
{
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/svg-sprite',
],
svgSprite: {
// manipulate module options
}
}
Place your svg files in
~/assets/sprite/svg/, say
sample.svg and use your image with globally registered
svg-icon component:
<svg-icon name="sample" />
To create different sprites, create custom directory inside
~/assets/sprite/svg/ and put your svg files inside it and place directory tile before icon name (example:
~/assets/sprite/svg/my-sprite/my-image.svg):
<svg-icon name="my-sprite/my-image" />
Module create a page that list all of icons for you, by default you can see this page in
/_icons path.
Note: This page creates in
dev mode, So you can't see it in production.
Module default options:
|Option
|Default
|Description
|input
~/assets/sprite/svg
|Directory of original svg files
|output
~/assets/sprite/gen
|Directory to store generated sprites
|defaultSprite
icons
|Name of default sprite (default sprite consist of all svgs that place directly inside
input directory)
|elementClass
icon
|global class of all
<svg-icon> instances
|spriteClassPrefix
sprite-
|Prefix of sprite specific classes
|publicPath
null
|Specifies a custom public path for the sprites
|iconsPath
_icons
|Custom path for icons list page (In order to disable this page, pass
false or
null to this option)
|svgoConfig
null
|Custom config object for SVGO, How to customize SVGO config
You can update them with the
svgSprite option in
nuxt.config.js:
export default {
buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/svg-sprite'],
svgSprite: {
input: '~/assets/svg/'
}
}
|Prop
|Description
|name
|icon path with format
SPRITE_NAME/ICON_NAME,
SPRITE_NAME can be omitted for default sprite
|title
|Accessibility title for icon, this props will transform to
<title> tag inside
<svg>
|desc
|Accessibility description for icon, this props will transform to
<desc> tag inside
<svg>
This module provides a story to list and search available icons of your project. You can see stories under
stories directory.
If you are using
@nuxtjs/storybook you can see the SvgSprites stories under
Modules section in your storybook. Sprites will show in your Storybook, unless you disable/hide the story using Storybook's
modules option
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
You can also contribute directly with CodeSandBox: https://codesandbox.io/s/github/nuxt-community/svg-sprite-module/
MIT License Copyright (c) Nuxt Community - Ahad Birang