Super simple svg loading module for Nuxt.js
This package is for loading SVG's into Nuxt.js pages. It allows you to import
.svg files in multiple ways depending on the resource query you provide. Currently, this allows you to do the following:
file.svg - normal import using
file-loader
file.svg?data - base64 data url import using
url-loader
file.svg?inline - inline import using
vue-svg-loader
file.svg?raw - raw html import using
raw-loader
file.svg?sprite - SVG sprite using
svg-sprite-loader
npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/svg
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: ["@nuxtjs/svg"],
};
And that's it! You don't have to install anything else, you're ready to go.
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
svg: {
vueSvgLoader: {
// vue-svg-loader options
},
svgSpriteLoader: {
// svg-sprite-loader options
},
fileLoader: {
// file-loader options
}
}
};
The usage examples are documented as:
<!-- Nuxt.js code -->
<!-- Outputted html -->
file-loader
<template>
<img src="~assets/nuxt.svg" />
</template>
<img src="/_nuxt/9405b9978eb50f73b53ac1326b93f211.svg" />
url-loader
<template>
<img src="~assets/nuxt.svg?data" />
</template>
<img src="...2h913j1g18h98hr" />
vue-svg-loader
<template>
<NuxtLogo />
</template>
<script>
import NuxtLogo from "~/assets/nuxt.svg?inline";
export default {
components: { NuxtLogo },
};
</script>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path></path></svg>
raw-loader
Load the raw SVG data as HTML using
raw-loader:
<template>
<div v-html="rawNuxtLogo" />
</template>
<script>
import rawNuxtLogo from "~/assets/nuxt.svg?raw";
export default {
data() {
return { rawNuxtLogo };
},
};
</script>
<div>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 400 298">
<g fill-rule="nonzero" fill="none"><path></path></g>
</svg>
</div>
svg-sprite-loader
<template>
<svg :viewBox="spriteNuxtLogo.viewBox">
<use :xlink:href="'#' + spriteNuxtLogo.id"></use>
</svg>
</template>
<script>
import spriteNuxtLogo from "~/assets/nuxt.svg?sprite";
export default {
data() {
return { spriteNuxtLogo };
},
};
</script>
<svg viewBox="0 0 400 298">
<use xlink:href="#nuxt--sprite"></use>
</svg>
To dynamically import an SVG, you can use the inline
require() syntax.
<template>
<div v-html="require(`../assets/${name}.svg?raw`)" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
props: {
name: { type: String, default: "image" },
},
};
</script>
This example uses
raw-loader.
In order for this module to work correctly, the default
.svg Nuxt.js webpack rule gets replaced with this handler.
The only difference between this and the handler is that there is no
limit for when
file-loader replaces
url-loader.
So when using the
?data query, it will always use
url-loader regardless of file size, and when not using either resource query, it will always use
file-loader).
As this loader attempts to abstract webpack configuration from the process and make it easier to use multiple svg loaders, any contributions that add more svg loader methods to the configuration will be accepted wholeheartedly!
Copyright (c) Sam Holmes
@nuxtjs/svg is a very simple module that does its job very well. It is simply an svg loading module that I have used for Nuxt.js. This is really an essential library as most of us use SVGs in almost all of our apps. The best part is that they have different resource queries that sort of help you import svg files in multiple ways. You can also find some usage examples that help you get started in no time. I have used this library on one of my blog sites where I have a handful of svg files and you can find them on https://github.com/uravgkarthik/karthik-writes/blob/master/package.json#L24 . You can also contribute to their project on their official repository here https://github.com/nuxt-community/svg-module