Stylelint module for Nuxt.js
You need to ensure that you have
stylelint installed:
yarn add --dev stylelint # or npm install --save-dev stylelint
@nuxtjs/stylelint-module dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/stylelint-module # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/stylelint-module
@nuxtjs/stylelint-module to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/stylelint-module',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/stylelint-module', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/stylelint-module'
],
stylelint: {
/* module options */
}
}
See stylelint's options for the complete list of options available. These options are passed through to the
stylelint directly.
configFile
String
undefined
Specify the config file location to be used by
stylelint.
Note: By default this is handled by
stylelint.
context
String
srcDir
A string indicating the root of your files.
files
String|Array[String]
['assets/**/*.{s?(a|c)ss,less,stylus}', '{components,layouts,pages}/**/*.vue']
Specify the glob pattern for finding files. Must be relative to
options.context.
fix
Boolean
false
If
true,
stylelint will fix as many errors as possible. The fixes are made to the actual source files. All unfixed errors will be reported. See Autofixing errors docs.
formatter
Function
require('stylelint').formatters.string
Specify the formatter that you would like to use to format your results.
lintDirtyModulesOnly
Boolean
false
Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.
stylelintPath
String
stylelint
Path to
stylelint instance that will be used for linting.
By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on stylelint errors/warnings counts.
You can still force this behavior by using
emitError or
emitWarning options:
emitError
Boolean
false
Will always return errors, if set to
true.
emitWarning
Boolean
false
Will always return warnings, if set to
true.
failOnError
Boolean
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, if set to
true.
failOnWarning
Boolean
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to
true.
quiet
Boolean
false
Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to
true.
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community