Stylelint module for Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

Requirements

You need to ensure that you have stylelint installed:

yarn add --dev stylelint

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/stylelint-module dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/stylelint-module

Add @nuxtjs/stylelint-module to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/stylelint-module' , [ '@nuxtjs/stylelint-module' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/stylelint-module' ], stylelint : { } }

Options

See stylelint's options for the complete list of options available. These options are passed through to the stylelint directly.

configFile

Type: String

Default: undefined

Specify the config file location to be used by stylelint .

Note: By default this is handled by stylelint .

context

Type: String

Default: srcDir

A string indicating the root of your files.

files

Type: String|Array[String]

Default: ['assets/**/*.{s?(a|c)ss,less,stylus}', '{components,layouts,pages}/**/*.vue']

Specify the glob pattern for finding files. Must be relative to options.context .

fix

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true , stylelint will fix as many errors as possible. The fixes are made to the actual source files. All unfixed errors will be reported. See Autofixing errors docs.

formatter

Type: Function

Default: require('stylelint').formatters.string

Specify the formatter that you would like to use to format your results.

lintDirtyModulesOnly

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.

stylelintPath

Type: String

Default: stylelint

Path to stylelint instance that will be used for linting.

Errors and Warning

By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on stylelint errors/warnings counts. You can still force this behavior by using emitError or emitWarning options:

emitError

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will always return errors, if set to true .

emitWarning

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will always return warnings, if set to true .

failOnError

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, if set to true .

failOnWarning

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to true .

quiet

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to true .

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community