@nuxtjs/stylelint-module

by nuxt-community
4.1.0 (see all)

Stylelint module for Nuxt.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81.6K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

@nuxtjs/stylelint-module

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov License

Stylelint module for Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

Requirements

You need to ensure that you have stylelint installed:

yarn add --dev stylelint # or npm install --save-dev stylelint

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/stylelint-module dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/stylelint-module # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/stylelint-module
  1. Add @nuxtjs/stylelint-module to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js
export default {
  buildModules: [
    // Simple usage
    '@nuxtjs/stylelint-module',

    // With options
    ['@nuxtjs/stylelint-module', { /* module options */ }]
  ]
}

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules.

Using top level options

export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/stylelint-module'
  ],
  stylelint: {
    /* module options */
  }
}

Options

See stylelint's options for the complete list of options available. These options are passed through to the stylelint directly.

configFile

  • Type: String
  • Default: undefined

Specify the config file location to be used by stylelint.

Note: By default this is handled by stylelint.

context

  • Type: String
  • Default: srcDir

A string indicating the root of your files.

files

  • Type: String|Array[String]
  • Default: ['assets/**/*.{s?(a|c)ss,less,stylus}', '{components,layouts,pages}/**/*.vue']

Specify the glob pattern for finding files. Must be relative to options.context.

fix

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

If true, stylelint will fix as many errors as possible. The fixes are made to the actual source files. All unfixed errors will be reported. See Autofixing errors docs.

formatter

  • Type: Function
  • Default: require('stylelint').formatters.string

Specify the formatter that you would like to use to format your results.

lintDirtyModulesOnly

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.

stylelintPath

  • Type: String
  • Default: stylelint

Path to stylelint instance that will be used for linting.

Errors and Warning

By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on stylelint errors/warnings counts. You can still force this behavior by using emitError or emitWarning options:

emitError

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will always return errors, if set to true.

emitWarning

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will always return warnings, if set to true.

failOnError

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, if set to true.

failOnWarning

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to true.

quiet

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to true.

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community

