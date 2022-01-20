@import needed)
Do not import actual styles. Use this module only to import variables, mixins, functions (et cetera) as they won't exist in the actual build. Importing actual styles will include them in every component and will also make your build/HMR magnitudes slower. Do not do this!
yarn add sass-loader sass (for Nuxt 2 use:
sass-loader@10)
yarn add less-loader less
yarn add stylus-loader stylus
@nuxtjs/style-resources dependency using yarn or npm to your project (
yarn add -D @nuxtjs/style-resources)
@nuxtjs/style-resources to
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js:
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/style-resources',
],
styleResources: {
// your settings here
sass: [],
scss: [],
less: [],
stylus: [],
hoistUseStatements: true // Hoists the "@use" imports. Applies only to "sass", "scss" and "less". Default: false.
}
}
nuxt.config.js:
export default {
css: ['~assets/global.less'],
buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/style-resources'],
styleResources: {
less: './assets/vars/*.less'
}
}
assets/global.less
h1 {
color: @green;
}
assets/vars/variables.less
@gray: #333;
assets/vars/more_variables.less
@green: #00ff00;
pages/index.vue
<template>
<div>
<!-- This h1 will be green -->
<h1>Test</h1>
<test/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Test from '~/components/Test'
export default {
components: { Test }
}
</script>
components/Test.vue
<template>
<div class="ymca">
Test
</div>
</template>
<style lang="less">
.ymca {
color: @gray; // will be resolved to #333
}
</style>
nuxt.config.js:
export default {
buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/style-resources'],
styleResources: {
scss: [
'./assets/vars/*.scss',
'./assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss' // use underscore "_" & also file extension ".scss"
]
}
}
Instead of
'./assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss'you can use also
'~assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss'
assets/vars/_colors.scss
$gray: #333;
assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss
@mixin center() {
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate3d(-50%, -50%, 0);
}
components/Test.vue
<template>
<div class="ymca">
Test
</div>
</template>
<style lang="scss">
.ymca {
@include center; // will be resolved as position:absolute....
color: $gray; // will be resolved to #333
}
</style>
Inspired by nuxt-sass-resources-loader.
Copyright (c) Alexander Lichter