@nuxtjs/style-resources

by nuxt-community
1.2.1 (see all)

Nobody likes extra @import statements!

Downloads/wk

137K

GitHub Stars

555

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nuxt Style Resources - Nobody likes extra @import statements!

📖 Release Notes

Features

  • Share variables, mixins, functions across all style files (no @import needed)
  • Support for SASS, LESS and Stylus
  • Aliases (~/assets/variables.css) and globbing as supported
  • Support for hoisting @use imports
  • Compatible with Nuxt's build.styleResources (and will take them over directly if included!)
  • Blazing fast™️

Warning

Do not import actual styles. Use this module only to import variables, mixins, functions (et cetera) as they won't exist in the actual build. Importing actual styles will include them in every component and will also make your build/HMR magnitudes slower. Do not do this!

Setup

  • If not already present, add the dependencies you need for SASS/LESS/Stylus (depending on your needs)
    • SASS: yarn add sass-loader sass (for Nuxt 2 use: sass-loader@10)
    • LESS: yarn add less-loader less
    • Stylus: yarn add stylus-loader stylus
  • Add @nuxtjs/style-resources dependency using yarn or npm to your project (yarn add -D @nuxtjs/style-resources)
  • Add @nuxtjs/style-resources to buildModules section of nuxt.config.js:
export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/style-resources',
  ],

  styleResources: {
   // your settings here
   sass: [],
   scss: [],
   less: [],
   stylus: [],
   hoistUseStatements: true  // Hoists the "@use" imports. Applies only to "sass", "scss" and "less". Default: false.
  }
}

Examples

LESS Example

nuxt.config.js:

export default {
  css: ['~assets/global.less'],
  buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/style-resources'],
  styleResources: {
    less: './assets/vars/*.less'
  }
}

assets/global.less

h1 {
  color: @green;
}

assets/vars/variables.less

@gray: #333;

assets/vars/more_variables.less

@green: #00ff00;

pages/index.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <!-- This h1 will be green -->
    <h1>Test</h1>
    <test/>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import Test from '~/components/Test'

export default {
  components: { Test }
}
</script>

components/Test.vue

<template>
  <div class="ymca">
    Test
  </div>
</template>

<style lang="less">
  .ymca {
    color: @gray; // will be resolved to #333
  }
</style>

SCSS Example

nuxt.config.js:

export default {
  buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/style-resources'],
  styleResources: {
    scss: [
      './assets/vars/*.scss',
      './assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss' // use underscore "_" & also file extension ".scss"
      ]
  }
}

Instead of './assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss' you can use also '~assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss'

assets/vars/_colors.scss

$gray: #333;

assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss

@mixin center() {
  position: absolute;
  top: 50%;
  left: 50%;
  transform: translate3d(-50%, -50%, 0);
}

components/Test.vue

<template>
  <div class="ymca">
    Test
  </div>
</template>

<style lang="scss">
  .ymca {
    @include center; // will be resolved as position:absolute....
    color: $gray; // will be resolved to #333
  }
</style>

License

Inspired by nuxt-sass-resources-loader.

MIT License

Copyright (c) Alexander Lichter

