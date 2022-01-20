Nuxt Style Resources - Nobody likes extra @import statements!

Features

Share variables, mixins, functions across all style files (no @import needed)

needed) Support for SASS, LESS and Stylus

Aliases ( ~/assets/variables.css ) and globbing as supported

) and globbing as supported Support for hoisting @use imports

imports Compatible with Nuxt's build.styleResources (and will take them over directly if included!)

(and will take them over directly if included!) Blazing fast™️

Warning

Do not import actual styles. Use this module only to import variables, mixins, functions (et cetera) as they won't exist in the actual build. Importing actual styles will include them in every component and will also make your build/HMR magnitudes slower. Do not do this!

Setup

If not already present, add the dependencies you need for SASS/LESS/Stylus (depending on your needs) SASS: yarn add sass-loader sass (for Nuxt 2 use: sass-loader@10 ) LESS: yarn add less-loader less Stylus: yarn add stylus-loader stylus

Add @nuxtjs/style-resources dependency using yarn or npm to your project ( yarn add -D @nuxtjs/style-resources )

dependency using yarn or npm to your project ( ) Add @nuxtjs/style-resources to buildModules section of nuxt.config.js :

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/style-resources' , ], styleResources : { sass : [], scss : [], less : [], stylus : [], hoistUseStatements : true } }

Examples

LESS Example

nuxt.config.js :

export default { css : [ '~assets/global.less' ], buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/style-resources' ], styleResources : { less : './assets/vars/*.less' } }

assets/global.less

h1 { color : @green ; }

assets/vars/variables.less

@gray: #333 ;

assets/vars/more_variables.less

@green: #00ff00 ;

pages/index.vue

<template> <div> <!-- This h1 will be green --> <h1>Test</h1> <test/> </div> </template> <script> import Test from '~/components/Test' export default { components: { Test } } </script>

components/Test.vue

<template> <div class="ymca"> Test </div> </template> <style lang="less"> .ymca { color: @gray; // will be resolved to #333 } </style>

SCSS Example

nuxt.config.js :

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/style-resources' ], styleResources : { scss : [ './assets/vars/*.scss' , './assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss' ] } }

Instead of './assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss' you can use also '~assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss'

assets/vars/_colors.scss

$gray : #333 ;

assets/abstracts/_mixins.scss

@ mixin center() { position : absolute; top : 50% ; left : 50% ; transform : translate3d(- 50% , - 50% , 0 ); }

components/Test.vue

<template> <div class="ymca"> Test </div> </template> <style lang="scss"> .ymca { @include center; // will be resolved as position:absolute.... color: $gray; // will be resolved to #333 } </style>

