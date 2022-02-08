openbase logo
@nuxtjs/strapi

by nuxt-community
1.3.0 (see all)

Strapi Module for Nuxt

3.5K

GitHub Stars

262

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

21

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@nuxtjs/strapi

npm version npm downloads

Strapi module for Nuxt.

Features

  • Nuxt 3 ready
  • Strapi v3 + v4 compatible
  • Authentication support
  • RESTful methods
  • Handle errors with hooks
  • TypeScript support

📖  Read the documentation

If you want to use this module for Nuxt 2, check out the documentation of the v0 of the module: http://strapi-v0.nuxtjs.org/.

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using yarn dev or npm run dev

License

MIT License

