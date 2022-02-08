@nuxtjs/strapi
Strapi module for Nuxt.
Features
- Nuxt 3 ready
- Strapi v3 + v4 compatible
- Authentication support
- RESTful methods
- Handle errors with hooks
- TypeScript support
📖 Read the documentation
If you want to use this module for Nuxt 2, check out the documentation of the v0 of the module: http://strapi-v0.nuxtjs.org/.
Development
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies using
yarn install or
npm install
- Start development server using
yarn dev or
npm run dev
License
MIT License