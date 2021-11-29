openbase logo
@nuxtjs/storybook

by nuxt-community
4.2.0 (see all)

Storybook integration with Nuxt.js

Readme

@nuxtjs/storybook

@nuxtjs/storybook

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov License

Storybook integration with NuxtJS

Features

  • Zero configuration
  • Nuxt webpack configuration
  • Nuxt plugins support
  • Story discovery from nuxt modules
  • Nuxt components support
  • Storybook Generate
  • Hot reload support
  • Nuxt server middlewares

📖  Read more

Quick Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/storybook dependency to your project:
#using yarn
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/storybook
# using npm
npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/storybook

If you are using Nuxt < 2.14.0, you need to use core-js@3

  1. Add .nuxt-storybook and storybook-static to your .gitignore:
.nuxt-storybook
storybook-static
  1. Start adding stories

Configure

Then, add storybook section in nuxt.config.js:

export default {
  storybook: {
    // Options
  }
}

See module options.

Run

Now you can use nuxt storybook to start:

# Using yarn
yarn nuxt storybook

# Using npm
npx nuxt storybook

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install
  3. Start storybook server using yarn dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c)

