Storybook integration with NuxtJS

Features

Zero configuration

Nuxt webpack configuration

Nuxt plugins support

Story discovery from nuxt modules

Nuxt components support

Storybook Generate

Hot reload support

Nuxt server middlewares

📖 Read more

Quick Setup

Add @nuxtjs/storybook dependency to your project:

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/storybook npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/storybook

If you are using Nuxt < 2.14.0, you need to use core-js@3

Add .nuxt-storybook and storybook-static to your .gitignore :

.nuxt-storybook storybook-static

Start adding stories

Configure

Then, add storybook section in nuxt.config.js :

export default { storybook: { // Options } }

See module options.

Run

Now you can use nuxt storybook to start:

yarn nuxt storybook npx nuxt storybook

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install Start storybook server using yarn dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c)