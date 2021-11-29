@nuxtjs/storybook dependency to your project:
#using yarn
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/storybook
# using npm
npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/storybook
If you are using Nuxt < 2.14.0, you need to use
core-js@3
.nuxt-storybook and
storybook-static to your
.gitignore:
.nuxt-storybook
storybook-static
Then, add
storybook section in
nuxt.config.js:
export default {
storybook: {
// Options
}
}
See module options.
Now you can use
nuxt storybook to start:
# Using yarn
yarn nuxt storybook
# Using npm
npx nuxt storybook
yarn install
yarn dev
