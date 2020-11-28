Separated environment variables for
serverand
clientbuild
⚠️ With Nuxt v2.13 you might want to use the new runtime config instead of this.
@nuxtjs/separate-env dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/separate-env # or npm install @nuxtjs/separate-env
@nuxtjs/separate-env to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/separate-env'
],
env: {
// Your environment variables here (see Configuration section below)
}
}
To define environment variables only available on
server/
client side,
use the
env key of your
nuxt.config.js and nest the variables
in a
server or
client object:
{
env: {
server: {
ONLY_SERVER: 'yup',
DIFFERENT_ON_BOTH: 'server'
},
client: {
ONLY_CLIENT: 'okay',
DIFFERENT_ON_BOTH: 'client'
},
normalEnvVariableThatWillBeAvailableEverywhere: 'Hi'
}
}
That's it! You are good to go.
IMPORTANT: Be aware that
server-side means on every first render of your application.
Your secret tokens won't be included anywhere except where you use them
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
