Separate env module - Tear your variables apart!

Separated environment variables for server and client build

⚠️ With Nuxt v2.13 you might want to use the new runtime config instead of this.

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/separate-env dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/separate-env

Add @nuxtjs/separate-env to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/separate-env' ], env : { } }

Configuration

To define environment variables only available on server / client side, use the env key of your nuxt.config.js and nest the variables in a server or client object:

{ env : { server : { ONLY_SERVER : 'yup' , DIFFERENT_ON_BOTH : 'server' }, client : { ONLY_CLIENT : 'okay' , DIFFERENT_ON_BOTH : 'client' }, normalEnvVariableThatWillBeAvailableEverywhere : 'Hi' } }

That's it! You are good to go.

Caveats

IMPORTANT: Be aware that server-side means on every first render of your application. Your secret tokens won't be included anywhere except where you use them

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

