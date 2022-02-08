@nuxtjs/sanity
Sanity integration for Nuxt
Features
- Just bring your sanity.json - no additional configuration required
- Ultra-lightweight Sanity client
- Zero-config image/file components + portable text renderer
- Supports GROQ syntax highlighting
- Nuxt 3 and Nuxt Bridge support
📖 Read more
Quick setup
- Add
@nuxtjs/sanity dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/sanity
- Add
@nuxtjs/sanity/module to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/sanity/module',
],
sanity: {
}
}
Development
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies using
yarn install
- Start development server using
yarn dev
License
MIT License