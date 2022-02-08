openbase logo
@nuxtjs/sanity

by nuxt-community
1.0.0 (see all)

Sanity integration for Nuxt

Readme

@nuxtjs/sanity

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov License

Sanity integration for Nuxt

Features

  • Just bring your sanity.json - no additional configuration required
  • Ultra-lightweight Sanity client
  • Zero-config image/file components + portable text renderer
  • Supports GROQ syntax highlighting
  • Nuxt 3 and Nuxt Bridge support

📖  Read more

Quick setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/sanity dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/sanity # or npm install @nuxtjs/sanity
  1. Add @nuxtjs/sanity/module to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/sanity/module',
  ],
  sanity: {
    // module options
  }
}

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install
  3. Start development server using yarn dev

License

MIT License

