Nuxt.js module to use router.js instead of pages/ directory

Features

Use your own router.js to handle your routes into your Nuxt.js application.

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/router dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/router

Add @nuxtjs/router to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/router' , [ '@nuxtjs/router' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/router' ], routerModule : { } }

If you are using SPA mode, add an index / route to generate section of nuxt.config.js :

export default { generate : { routes : [ '/' ] } }

Options

path

Type: String

Default: srcDir

Location of you route file.

fileName

Type: String

Default: router.js

Name of you route file.

keepDefaultRouter

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Can access the default router.

parsePages

Type: Boolean

Default: 'keepDefaultRouter'

Can disable/enable the pages/ directory into Nuxt.

Usage

This module, by default, disable the pages/ directory into Nuxt and will use a router.js file at your srcDir directory:

components/ my-page.vue router.js

router.js need to export a createRouter method like this:

import Vue from 'vue' import Router from 'vue-router' import MyPage from '~/components/my-page' Vue.use(Router) export function createRouter ( ) { return new Router({ mode : 'history' , routes : [ { path : '/' , component : MyPage } ] }) }

The components defined as routes have access to the same special attributes and functions (head, asyncData, validate, etc.) as the Nuxt Page component.

Accessing default router

If you use the module with { keepDefaultRouter: true } , you can access the default router:

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < 2.9.0 , the parameter routerOptions is not available.

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < 2.15.0 , the parameter config is not available.

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < 2.16.0 , the parameter store is not available.

export function createRouter ( ssrContext, createDefaultRouter, routerOptions, config, store ) { const options = routerOptions ? routerOptions : createDefaultRouter(ssrContext, config).options return new Router({ ...options, routes : fixRoutes(options.routes, store) }) } function fixRoutes ( defaultRoutes, store ) { return defaultRoutes.filter(...).map(...) }

