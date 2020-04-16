Nuxt module to dynamically redirect initial requests
Redirecting URLs is an often discussed topic, especially when it comes to SEO. Previously it was hard to create a "real" redirect without performance loss or incorrect handling. But this time is over!
@nuxtjs/redirect-module dependency with
yarn or
npm to your project
@nuxtjs/redirect-module to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js:
{
modules: [
['@nuxtjs/redirect-module', {
// Redirect option here
}]
]
}
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/redirect-module'
],
redirect: [
// Redirect options here
]
}
rules
[]
Rules of your redirects.
onDecode
(req, res, next) => decodeURI(req.url)
You can set decode.
onDecodeError
(error, req, res, next) => next(error)
You can set callback when there is an error in the decode.
statusCode
302
You can set the default statusCode which gets used when no statusCode is defined on the rule itself.
Simply add the links you want to redirect as objects to the module option array:
redirect: [
{ from: '^/myoldurl', to: '/mynewurl' }
]
You can set up a custom status code as well. By default, it's 302!
redirect: [
{ from: '^/myoldurl', to: '/mynewurl', statusCode: 301 }
]
As you may have already noticed, we are leveraging the benefits of Regular Expressions. Hence, you can fully customize your redirects.
redirect: [
{ from: '^/myoldurl/(.*)$', to: '/comeallhere' }, // Many urls to one
{ from: '^/anotherold/(.*)$', to: '/new/$1' } // One to one mapping
]
Furthermore you can use a function to create your
to url as well 👍
The
from rule and the
req of the middleware will be provided as arguments.
The function can also be async!
redirect: [
{
from: '^/someUrlHere/(.*)$',
to: (from, req) => {
const param = req.url.match(/functionAsync\/(.*)$/)[1]
return `/posts/${param}`
}
}
]
And if you really need more power... okay! You can also use a factory function to generate your redirects:
redirect: async () => {
const someThings = await axios.get("/myApi") // It'll wait!
return someThings.map(coolTransformFunction)
}
Now, if you want to customize your redirects, how your decode is done or when there is some error in the decode, you can also:
redirect: {
rules: [
{ from: '^/myoldurl', to: '/mynewurl' }
],
onDecode: (req, res, next) => decodeURI(req.url),
onDecodeError: (error, req, res, next) => next(error)
}
ATTENTION: The factory function must return an array with redirect objects (as seen above).
The redirect module will not work in combination with
nuxt generate.
Redirects are realized through a server middleware, which can only react when there is a server running.
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) Alexander Lichter npm@lichter.io