openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nuxtjs/redirect-module

by nuxt-community
0.3.1 (see all)

No more cumbersome redirects!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

273

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redirect Module 🔀 No more cumbersome redirects!

npm version npm downloads Circle CI Codecov Dependencies Standard JS

Nuxt module to dynamically redirect initial requests

📖 Release Notes

Features

Redirecting URLs is an often discussed topic, especially when it comes to SEO. Previously it was hard to create a "real" redirect without performance loss or incorrect handling. But this time is over!

Setup

  1. Add the @nuxtjs/redirect-module dependency with yarn or npm to your project
  2. Add @nuxtjs/redirect-module to the modules section of nuxt.config.js:
  3. Configure it:
{
  modules: [
    ['@nuxtjs/redirect-module', {
      // Redirect option here
    }]
  ]
}

Using top level options

{
  modules: [
    '@nuxtjs/redirect-module'
  ],
  redirect: [
    // Redirect options here
  ]
}

Options

rules

  • Default: []

Rules of your redirects.

onDecode

  • Default: (req, res, next) => decodeURI(req.url)

You can set decode.

onDecodeError

  • Default: (error, req, res, next) => next(error)

You can set callback when there is an error in the decode.

statusCode

  • Default: 302

You can set the default statusCode which gets used when no statusCode is defined on the rule itself.

Usage

Simply add the links you want to redirect as objects to the module option array:

redirect: [
  { from: '^/myoldurl', to: '/mynewurl' }
]

You can set up a custom status code as well. By default, it's 302!

redirect: [
  { from: '^/myoldurl', to: '/mynewurl', statusCode: 301 }
]

As you may have already noticed, we are leveraging the benefits of Regular Expressions. Hence, you can fully customize your redirects.

redirect: [
  { from: '^/myoldurl/(.*)$', to: '/comeallhere' }, // Many urls to one
  { from: '^/anotherold/(.*)$', to: '/new/$1' } // One to one mapping
]

Furthermore you can use a function to create your to url as well 👍 The from rule and the req of the middleware will be provided as arguments. The function can also be async!

redirect: [
  {
    from: '^/someUrlHere/(.*)$',
    to: (from, req) => {
      const param = req.url.match(/functionAsync\/(.*)$/)[1]
      return `/posts/${param}`
    }
  }
]

And if you really need more power... okay! You can also use a factory function to generate your redirects:

redirect: async () => {
  const someThings = await axios.get("/myApi") // It'll wait!
  return someThings.map(coolTransformFunction)
}

Now, if you want to customize your redirects, how your decode is done or when there is some error in the decode, you can also:

redirect: {
  rules: [
    { from: '^/myoldurl', to: '/mynewurl' }
  ],
  onDecode: (req, res, next) => decodeURI(req.url),
  onDecodeError: (error, req, res, next) => next(error)
}

ATTENTION: The factory function must return an array with redirect objects (as seen above).

Gotchas

The redirect module will not work in combination with nuxt generate. Redirects are realized through a server middleware, which can only react when there is a server running.

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Alexander Lichter npm@lichter.io

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial