🤖 Simple and easy Google reCAPTCHA integration with Nuxt.js
@nuxtjs/recaptcha dependency with
yarn or
npm into your project
@nuxtjs/recaptcha to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
[
'@nuxtjs/recaptcha', {
/* reCAPTCHA options */
}
],
]
}
using top level options
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/recaptcha',
],
recaptcha: {
/* reCAPTCHA options */
},
}
{
// ...
recaptcha: {
hideBadge: Boolean, // Hide badge element (v3 & v2 via size=invisible)
language: String, // Recaptcha language (v2)
siteKey: String, // Site key for requests
version: Number, // Version
size: String // Size: 'compact', 'normal', 'invisible' (v2)
},
// ...
}
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
publicRuntimeConfig: {
recaptcha: {
/* reCAPTCHA options */
siteKey: process.env.RECAPTCHA_SITE_KEY // for example
}
}
}
<recaptcha> component inside your form:
<form @submit.prevent="onSubmit">
<input autocomplete="true" placeholder="Email" type="email" v-model="email">
<input autocomplete="current-password" placeholder="Password" type="password" v-model="password">
<recaptcha />
<button type="submit">Sign In</button>
</form>
getResponse inside form submit handler to get reCAPTCHA token:
async onSubmit() {
try {
const token = await this.$recaptcha.getResponse()
console.log('ReCaptcha token:', token)
// send token to server alongside your form data
// at the end you need to reset recaptcha
await this.$recaptcha.reset()
} catch (error) {
console.log('Login error:', error)
}
},
See: v2 example
init function inside
mounted hook of your page
async mounted() {
try {
await this.$recaptcha.init()
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
}
execute function form submit handler to get reCAPTCHA token:
async onSubmit() {
try {
const token = await this.$recaptcha.execute('login')
console.log('ReCaptcha token:', token)
// send token to server alongside your form data
} catch (error) {
console.log('Login error:', error)
}
}
destroy function inside
beforeDestroy hook of the page. (This will remove reCAPTCHA scripts, styles and badge from the page)
beforeDestroy() {
this.$recaptcha.destroy()
}
See: v3 example
When you send
data + token to the server, you should verify the token on the server side to make sure it does not requested from a bot.
You can find out how to verify token on the server side by looking at the server middleware inside v2 example. (The server side is same for both versions)
You're allowed to hide the badge (i.e. for v3 and v2 invisible), as long as you include the recaptcha branding in the user flow.
For example:
<small>This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
<a href="https://policies.google.com/privacy">Privacy Policy</a> and
<a href="https://policies.google.com/terms">Terms of Service</a> apply.
</small>
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) mvrlin mvrlin@pm.me