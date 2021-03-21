Google reCAPTCHA

🤖 Simple and easy Google reCAPTCHA integration with Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/recaptcha dependency with yarn or npm into your project Add @nuxtjs/recaptcha to modules section of nuxt.config.js Configure it:

{ modules : [ [ '@nuxtjs/recaptcha' , { } ], ] }

using top level options

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/recaptcha' , ], recaptcha : { }, }

Configuration

{ recaptcha : { hideBadge : Boolean , language : String , siteKey : String , version : Number , size : String }, }

Runtime config

export default { publicRuntimeConfig : { recaptcha : { siteKey : process.env.RECAPTCHA_SITE_KEY } } }

Usage

reCAPTCHA v2

Add <recaptcha> component inside your form:

<form @submit.prevent="onSubmit"> <input autocomplete="true" placeholder="Email" type="email" v-model="email"> <input autocomplete="current-password" placeholder="Password" type="password" v-model="password"> <recaptcha /> <button type="submit">Sign In</button> </form>

Call getResponse inside form submit handler to get reCAPTCHA token:

async onSubmit() { try { const token = await this .$recaptcha.getResponse() console .log( 'ReCaptcha token:' , token) await this .$recaptcha.reset() } catch (error) { console .log( 'Login error:' , error) } },

See: v2 example

reCAPTCHA v3

Call init function inside mounted hook of your page

async mounted() { try { await this .$recaptcha.init() } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }

Call execute function form submit handler to get reCAPTCHA token:

async onSubmit() { try { const token = await this .$recaptcha.execute( 'login' ) console .log( 'ReCaptcha token:' , token) } catch (error) { console .log( 'Login error:' , error) } }

Call destroy function inside beforeDestroy hook of the page. (This will remove reCAPTCHA scripts, styles and badge from the page)

beforeDestroy() { this .$recaptcha.destroy() }

See: v3 example

Server Side

When you send data + token to the server, you should verify the token on the server side to make sure it does not requested from a bot. You can find out how to verify token on the server side by looking at the server middleware inside v2 example. (The server side is same for both versions)

Info Hiding Badges

You're allowed to hide the badge (i.e. for v3 and v2 invisible), as long as you include the recaptcha branding in the user flow.

For example:

< small > This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google < a href = "https://policies.google.com/privacy" > Privacy Policy </ a > and < a href = "https://policies.google.com/terms" > Terms of Service </ a > apply. </ small >

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) mvrlin mvrlin@pm.me