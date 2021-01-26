openbase logo
@nuxtjs/pwa

by nuxt-community
3.3.5 (see all)

Zero config PWA solution for Nuxt.js

Readme

PWA Module

npm version npm downloads Checks Codecov

Zero config PWA solution for Nuxt.js

📖 Read Documentation

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) - Nuxt Community

Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
9 days ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

PWA is the future! This library, @nuxtjs/pwa can turn your normal NuxtJs apps into PWA without any configuration at all! Trust me it's really simple to use. It is very smart in its working and it does all the work by itself. Of course, its highly customizable too. I have used this module in my NuxtJs applications and it works like a charm! All you've gotta do is install this module(include the module in your dependencies) and you're done. The PWA too works very well! I used their official docs to set up PWA on my app and you can find the link to find setup instructions here https://pwa.nuxtjs.org/setup . I used this module on one of my repos that I am working on and you can check it out here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/karthik-writes/blob/master/package.json#L23

