9 days ago

Easy to Use Highly Customizable

PWA is the future! This library, @nuxtjs/pwa can turn your normal NuxtJs apps into PWA without any configuration at all! Trust me it's really simple to use. It is very smart in its working and it does all the work by itself. Of course, its highly customizable too. I have used this module in my NuxtJs applications and it works like a charm! All you've gotta do is install this module(include the module in your dependencies) and you're done. The PWA too works very well! I used their official docs to set up PWA on my app and you can find the link to find setup instructions here https://pwa.nuxtjs.org/setup . I used this module on one of my repos that I am working on and you can check it out here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/karthik-writes/blob/master/package.json#L23