openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nuxtjs/proxy

by nuxt-community
2.1.0 (see all)

The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware solution for Nuxt.js using http-proxy-middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

301K

GitHub Stars

366

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP Proxy

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@nuxtjs/proxy

npm version npm downloads codecov license

Proxy support for nuxt server

📖 Release Notes

Features

✓ Path rewrites

✓ Host based router (useful for staging/test)

✓ Logs / Proxy Events

✓ WebSockets

✓ Auth / Cookie

✓ ...See http-proxy-middleware docs

⚠ Does not work with nuxt generate (see static target).

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/proxy dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/proxy # or npm install @nuxtjs/proxy
  1. Add @nuxtjs/proxy to the modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    // Simple usage
    '@nuxtjs/proxy'
  ],
  proxy: {
    // see Proxy section
  }
}
  • Define as many as proxy middleware you want in proxy section of nuxt.config.js (See proxy section below)

proxy

You can provide proxy config using either object or array.

Array Config

You can use shorthand syntax to configure proxy:

{
  proxy: [
    // Proxies /foo to http://example.com/foo
    'http://example.com/foo',

    // Proxies /api/books/*/**.json to http://example.com:8000
    'http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json',

    // You can also pass more options
    [ 'http://example.com/foo', { ws: false } ]
  ]
}

Object Config

Keys are context

{
  proxy: {
    // Simple proxy
    '/api': 'http://example.com',

    // With options
    '/api2': {
      target: 'http://example.com',
      ws: false
    },

    // Proxy to backend unix socket
    '/api3': {
      changeOrigin: false,
      target: { socketPath: '/var/run/http-sockets/backend.sock' }
    }
  }
}

Default Options

  • changeOrigin and ws options are enabled by default.

You can provide default options to all proxy targets by passing options to module options:

export default {
  modules: [
    // Disable ws option to all proxified endpoints
    ['@nuxtjs/proxy', { ws: false }]
  ],
  proxy: [
    'http://example.com/foo',
    'http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json',
  ]
}

This will be similar to:

export default {
  modules: [
    '@nuxtjs/proxy',
  ],
  proxy: [
    ['http://example.com/foo', { ws: false }],
    ['http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json', { ws: false }]
  ]
}

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nee
needleNimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
whi
whistleHTTP, HTTP2, HTTPS, Websocket debugging proxy
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
665
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
hpm
http-proxy-middleware:zap: The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware for connect, express and browser-sync
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
http-proxyA full-featured http proxy for node.js
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
12M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
tun
tunnelNode HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hmp
http-mitm-proxyHTTP Man In The Middle (MITM) Proxy
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

JSONPlaceholder - Free Fake REST API
jsonplaceholder.typicode.comJSONPlaceholder - Free Fake REST API{JSON} Placeholder