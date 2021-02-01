Proxy support for nuxt server
✓ Path rewrites
✓ Host based router (useful for staging/test)
✓ Logs / Proxy Events
✓ WebSockets
✓ Auth / Cookie
✓ ...See http-proxy-middleware docs
⚠ Does not work with
nuxt generate (see static target).
@nuxtjs/proxy dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/proxy # or npm install @nuxtjs/proxy
@nuxtjs/proxy to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/proxy'
],
proxy: {
// see Proxy section
}
}
proxy section of
nuxt.config.js (See proxy section below)
proxy
You can provide proxy config using either object or array.
You can use shorthand syntax to configure proxy:
{
proxy: [
// Proxies /foo to http://example.com/foo
'http://example.com/foo',
// Proxies /api/books/*/**.json to http://example.com:8000
'http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json',
// You can also pass more options
[ 'http://example.com/foo', { ws: false } ]
]
}
Keys are context
{
proxy: {
// Simple proxy
'/api': 'http://example.com',
// With options
'/api2': {
target: 'http://example.com',
ws: false
},
// Proxy to backend unix socket
'/api3': {
changeOrigin: false,
target: { socketPath: '/var/run/http-sockets/backend.sock' }
}
}
}
changeOrigin and
ws options are enabled by default.
You can provide default options to all proxy targets by passing options to module options:
export default {
modules: [
// Disable ws option to all proxified endpoints
['@nuxtjs/proxy', { ws: false }]
],
proxy: [
'http://example.com/foo',
'http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json',
]
}
This will be similar to:
export default {
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/proxy',
],
proxy: [
['http://example.com/foo', { ws: false }],
['http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json', { ws: false }]
]
}
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community