Proxy support for nuxt server

Features

✓ Path rewrites

✓ Host based router (useful for staging/test)

✓ Logs / Proxy Events

✓ WebSockets

✓ Auth / Cookie

✓ ...See http-proxy-middleware docs

⚠ Does not work with nuxt generate (see static target).

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/proxy dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/proxy

Add @nuxtjs/proxy to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/proxy' ], proxy : { } }

Define as many as proxy middleware you want in proxy section of nuxt.config.js (See proxy section below)

proxy

You can provide proxy config using either object or array.

Array Config

You can use shorthand syntax to configure proxy:

{ proxy : [ 'http://example.com/foo' , 'http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json' , [ 'http://example.com/foo' , { ws : false } ] ] }

Object Config

Keys are context

{ proxy : { '/api' : 'http://example.com' , '/api2' : { target : 'http://example.com' , ws : false }, '/api3' : { changeOrigin : false , target : { socketPath : '/var/run/http-sockets/backend.sock' } } } }

Default Options

changeOrigin and ws options are enabled by default.

You can provide default options to all proxy targets by passing options to module options:

export default { modules : [ [ '@nuxtjs/proxy' , { ws : false }] ], proxy : [ 'http://example.com/foo' , 'http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json' , ] }

This will be similar to:

export default { modules : [ '@nuxtjs/proxy' , ], proxy : [ [ 'http://example.com/foo' , { ws : false }], [ 'http://example.com:8000/api/books/*/**.json' , { ws : false }] ] }

