ngrok integration for NuxtJS

Features

Secure https for all tunnels

Show your work to anyone

Use the API to test web hooks

Test your UI in cloud browsers

📖 Read more

Quick Setup

Add @nuxtjs/ngrok dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/ngrok

Add @nuxtjs/ngrok to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js (or modules if on Nuxt < 2.9>)

{ buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/ngrok' , ], }

Add Options

Add authorization and more using the module options.

ngrok: { authtoken : 'my-ngrok-authtoken' auth : 'my-user:my-pwd' , region : 'eu' , addr : 8080 , proto : 'http' , subdomain : 'my-subdomain' }

See module options.

Usage

Run the dev command and you will see your public URL in the Nuxt CLI which you can then share with anyone, anywhere in the world.

Simple use example:

yarn dev or npm run dev

See Usage.

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn add or npm install Start development server using yarn dev or npm run dev

License

MIT License