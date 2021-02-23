@nuxtjs/ngrok dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/ngrok # or npm install @nuxtjs/ngrok
@nuxtjs/ngrok to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js (or
modules if on Nuxt < 2.9>)
{
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/ngrok',
],
}
Add authorization and more using the module options.
ngrok: {
// module options
authtoken: 'my-ngrok-authtoken'
auth: 'my-user:my-pwd',
region: 'eu',
addr: 8080,
proto: 'http',
subdomain: 'my-subdomain'
}
See module options.
Run the
devcommand and you will see your public URL in the Nuxt CLI which you can then share with anyone, anywhere in the world.
Simple use example:
yarn dev
or
npm run dev
See Usage.
yarn add or
npm install
yarn dev or
npm run dev