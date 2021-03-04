openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@nuxtjs/netlify-files

by nuxt-community
1.2.0 (see all)

Nuxt module to create new _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files for Netlify or to use existing ones

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

929

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@nuxtjs/netlify-files

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov License

Nuxt module to create new _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files for Netlify or to use existing ones

📖 Release Notes

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/netlify-files dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/netlify-files # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/netlify-files
  1. Add @nuxtjs/netlify-files to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js
export default {
  buildModules: [
    // Simple usage
    '@nuxtjs/netlify-files',

    // With options
    ['@nuxtjs/netlify-files', { /* module options */ }]
  ]
}

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules.

Using top level options

export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/netlify-files'
  ],
  netlifyFiles: {
    /* module options */
  }
}

Options

copyExistingFiles

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Enable/disable copying of existing files.

detectForms

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Enable/disable forms detection netlify. See https://docs.netlify.com/forms/setup/

existingFilesDirectory

  • Type: String
  • Default: srcDir

The directory where your _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files that should be copied are located.

netlifyToml

  • Type: Object or Function (must return Object)
  • Default: undefined

Object to create a netlify.toml from. If set, netlify.toml will not be copied, but programmatically created instead.

Usage

Copying

The module will look for _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files and will copy them into the generate folder (default: dist) after static generation. If you have them directly in your project folder, you don't have to do anything else. In case the files are somewhere else, you can configure the directory (see below)

export default {
  netlifyFiles: {
    existingFilesDirectory: 'path/to/nuxt/directory', // The directory where your _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files are located
  }
}

Creating a new netlify.toml

For netlify.toml, instead of just copying it, it is also possible to create a new one. This could be useful if certain configurations need to be set dynamically. Since with netlify.toml also redirects and headers can be set, using this option makes it possible to dynamically create those as well, making _redirects and _headers files redundant.

Note that if netlifyToml is set, the module will create the new toml directly in the destination folder. It will ignore the netlify.toml (if it does exist) in the source folder.

export default {
  netlifyFiles: {
    netlifyToml: {
      build: {
        environment: { FOO: process.env.FOO }
      },
      headers: [
        {
          for: '/*',
          values: { 'X-XSS-Protection': '1; mode=block' }
        }
      ],
      redirects: [
        {
          from: '/old',
          to: '/new',
          status: 302
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial