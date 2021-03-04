Nuxt module to create new _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files for Netlify or to use existing ones
@nuxtjs/netlify-files dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/netlify-files # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/netlify-files
@nuxtjs/netlify-files to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/netlify-files',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/netlify-files', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/netlify-files'
],
netlifyFiles: {
/* module options */
}
}
copyExistingFiles
Boolean
true
Enable/disable copying of existing files.
detectForms
Boolean
false
Enable/disable forms detection netlify. See https://docs.netlify.com/forms/setup/
existingFilesDirectory
String
srcDir
The directory where your _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files that should be copied are located.
netlifyToml
Object or
Function (must return
Object)
undefined
Object to create a
netlify.toml from. If set,
netlify.toml will not be copied, but programmatically created instead.
The module will look for
_headers,
_redirects and
netlify.toml files and will copy them into the generate folder
(default:
dist) after static generation. If you have them directly in your project folder, you don't have to do anything else. In case the files are somewhere else, you can configure the directory (see below)
export default {
netlifyFiles: {
existingFilesDirectory: 'path/to/nuxt/directory', // The directory where your _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files are located
}
}
netlify.toml
For
netlify.toml, instead of just copying it, it is also possible to create a new one. This could be useful if certain configurations need to be set dynamically.
Since with
netlify.toml also redirects and headers can be set, using this option makes it possible to dynamically create those as well, making
_redirects and
_headers files redundant.
Note that if
netlifyToml is set, the module will create the new toml directly in the destination folder. It will ignore the netlify.toml (if it does exist) in the source folder.
export default {
netlifyFiles: {
netlifyToml: {
build: {
environment: { FOO: process.env.FOO }
},
headers: [
{
for: '/*',
values: { 'X-XSS-Protection': '1; mode=block' }
}
],
redirects: [
{
from: '/old',
to: '/new',
status: 302
}
]
}
}
}
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community