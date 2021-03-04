Nuxt module to create new _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files for Netlify or to use existing ones

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/netlify-files dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/netlify-files

Add @nuxtjs/netlify-files to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/netlify-files' , [ '@nuxtjs/netlify-files' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/netlify-files' ], netlifyFiles : { } }

Options

copyExistingFiles

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable/disable copying of existing files.

detectForms

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Enable/disable forms detection netlify. See https://docs.netlify.com/forms/setup/

existingFilesDirectory

Type: String

Default: srcDir

The directory where your _headers, _redirects and netlify.toml files that should be copied are located.

netlifyToml

Type: Object or Function (must return Object )

or (must return ) Default: undefined

Object to create a netlify.toml from. If set, netlify.toml will not be copied, but programmatically created instead.

Usage

Copying

The module will look for _headers , _redirects and netlify.toml files and will copy them into the generate folder (default: dist ) after static generation. If you have them directly in your project folder, you don't have to do anything else. In case the files are somewhere else, you can configure the directory (see below)

export default { netlifyFiles : { existingFilesDirectory : 'path/to/nuxt/directory' , } }

Creating a new netlify.toml

For netlify.toml , instead of just copying it, it is also possible to create a new one. This could be useful if certain configurations need to be set dynamically. Since with netlify.toml also redirects and headers can be set, using this option makes it possible to dynamically create those as well, making _redirects and _headers files redundant.

Note that if netlifyToml is set, the module will create the new toml directly in the destination folder. It will ignore the netlify.toml (if it does exist) in the source folder.

export default { netlifyFiles : { netlifyToml : { build : { environment : { FOO : process.env.FOO } }, headers : [ { for : '/*' , values : { 'X-XSS-Protection' : '1; mode=block' } } ], redirects : [ { from : '/old' , to : '/new' , status : 302 } ] } } }

