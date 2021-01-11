Efficient Moment.js integration for Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

Features

Remove unused Moment.js locales using moment-locales-webpack-plugin for much less bundle size.

Inject $moment to the context everywhere.

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/moment dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/moment

Add @nuxtjs/moment to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' , [ '@nuxtjs/moment' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { } }

Typescript setup

Add the types to your "types" array in tsconfig.json after the @nuxt/types entry.

⚠️ Use @nuxt/vue-app instead of @nuxt/types for nuxt < 2.9.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "@nuxt/types" , "@nuxtjs/moment" ] } }

Why? For typescript to be aware of the additions to the nuxt Context , the vue instance and the vuex store , the types need to be merged via declaration merging by adding @nuxtjs/moment to your types.

Configuration

To strip all locales except en :

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ] }

To strip all locales except en , fr and fa :

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { locales : [ 'fa' ] } }

Note: en is built into Moment and can’t be removed!

Set default locale

You can set a default locale via the defaultLocale option. It must be included int the locales you keep (or 'en' ) and will only work when using the plugin option.

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { defaultLocale : 'de' , locales : [ 'de' ] } }

Plugins

You can import plugins to moment. See a list of plugins

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { plugins : [ 'moment-strftime' , 'moment-fquarter' ] } }

Note: Don't forget to install each plugin.

Timezone

You can enable moment-timezone via the timezone option.

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { timezone : true } }

You can filter time zone data and thus produce significant savings in file size. See all options in moment-timezone-data-webpack-plugin.

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { timezone : { matchZones : /Europe\/(Belfast|London|Paris|Athens)/ , startYear : 2000 , endYear : 2030 } } }

Set default time zone

You can set a default time zone via the defaultTimezone option.

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { defaultTimezone : 'America/Los_Angeles' } }

Disable plugin

This module also registers a plugin to include all needed locales as well as injecting moment as $moment to Vue context. You can disable this behaviour using plugin: false .

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/moment' ], moment : { plugin : false } }

Using inside templates

You can easily use $moment service from templates.

< div v-text = "$moment(...)" > </ div > < div > {{ $moment(...) }} </ div >

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community