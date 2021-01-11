Efficient Moment.js integration for Nuxt.js
$moment to the context everywhere.
@nuxtjs/moment dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/moment # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/moment
@nuxtjs/moment to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/moment',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/moment', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
/* module options */
}
}
Add the types to your
"types" array in
tsconfig.json after the
@nuxt/types entry.
⚠️ Use
@nuxt/vue-app instead of
@nuxt/types for nuxt < 2.9.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"@nuxt/types",
"@nuxtjs/moment"
]
}
}
Why?
For typescript to be aware of the additions to the
nuxt Context, the
vue instanceand the
vuex store, the types need to be merged via declaration merging by adding
@nuxtjs/momentto your types.
To strip all locales except
en:
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
]
}
To strip all locales except
en,
fr and
fa:
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
locales: ['fa']
}
}
Note:
en is built into Moment and can’t be removed!
You can set a default locale via the
defaultLocale option. It must be included
int the locales you keep (or
'en') and will only work when using the plugin option.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
defaultLocale: 'de',
locales: ['de']
}
}
You can import plugins to moment. See a list of plugins
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
plugins: [
'moment-strftime',
'moment-fquarter'
]
}
}
Note: Don't forget to install each plugin.
You can enable moment-timezone via the
timezone option.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
timezone: true
}
}
You can filter time zone data and thus produce significant savings in file size. See all options in moment-timezone-data-webpack-plugin.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
timezone: {
matchZones: /Europe\/(Belfast|London|Paris|Athens)/,
startYear: 2000,
endYear: 2030
}
}
}
You can set a default time zone via the
defaultTimezone option.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
defaultTimezone: 'America/Los_Angeles'
}
}
This module also registers a plugin to include all needed locales as well as injecting moment as
$moment to Vue context. You can disable this behaviour using
plugin: false.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/moment'
],
moment: {
plugin: false
}
}
You can easily use
$moment service from templates.
<div v-text="$moment(...)"></div>
<div>{{ $moment(...) }}</div>
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community