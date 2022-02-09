Discover Nuxt modules to supercharge your project! Created by the Nuxt team and community.
Metadata of nuxt modules are maintained in yml files inside ./modules directory and automatically synced from upstream to fetch latest information.
Compiled JSON data is available from following CDNs:
You can use the
@nuxt/modules package by installing it in your project:
# npm
npm install @nuxt/modules
# yarn
yarn add @nuxt/modules
Then you can directly import the list of modules:
// ESM
import modules from '@nuxt/modules'
// CommonJS
const modules = require('@nuxt/modules')
|Field Name
|Auto sync
|Description
name
|No
|Canonical name or integration name
description
|Yes
|Short description
repo
|No
|Github repository. Format is
org/name or
org/name#main/path
npm
|Yes
|NPM package name
icon
|No
|Icon of module from ./website/public/icons directory
github
|No
|Github URL
website
|No
|Website URL
learn_more
|No
|Link to learn more (website or relevant integration website)
category
|No
|Module category from ./lib/categories.json
type
|No
community (for nuxt-community),
official (for https://github.com/) or
3rd-party
maintainers
|Yes
|List of maintainers each item has
name,
github and
avatar
compatibility
|No
|Module compatibility status.
nuxt field specifies semver of supported nuxt version. `requires.bridge: true
yarn sync <name> <repo>
Example:
yarn sync tailwindcss nuxt-community/tailwindcss-module
To sync with a branch different than
master, suffix the repo with
#repo-branch, example:
yarn sync tailwindcss nuxt-community/tailwindcss-module#dev
yarn sync
npm/modules.json
yarn build
npx yarn install
Start development:
npx yarn dev
Then visit http://localhost:3000
In the development, the npm downloads and GitHub stars will be mocked unless setting
USE_NUXT_API variable.
MIT - Made by Nuxt Team