Laravel Echo for Nuxt.js
If you use the broadcaster
pusher, you need to ensure that you have
pusher-js installed:
yarn add pusher-js # or npm install pusher-js
If you use the broadcaster
socket.io, you need to ensure that you have
socket.io-client installed:
yarn add socket.io-client # or npm install socket.io-client
@nuxtjs/laravel-echo dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/laravel-echo # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/laravel-echo
@nuxtjs/laravel-echo to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/laravel-echo',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/laravel-echo', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/laravel-echo'
],
echo: {
/* module options */
}
}
broadcaster
String
'null'
You can use
'pusher',
'socket.io' or
'null'.
See https://laravel.com/docs/broadcasting#driver-prerequisites
plugins
Array
null
If you have plugins that need to access
$echo, you can use
echo.plugins option.
Note: Plugins are pushed in client mode only (
ssr: false).
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/laravel-echo'
],
echo: {
plugins: [ '~/plugins/echo.js' ]
}
}
plugins/echo.js
export default function ({ $echo }) {
// Echo is available here
console.log($echo)
}
authModule
Boolean
false
Integration with Auth Module.
connectOnLogin
Boolean
false
Connect the connector on login, if
authModule is set
true.
disconnectOnLogout
Boolean
false
Disconnect the connector on logout, if
authModule is set
true.
This module inject
$echo to your project:
<template>
<div>
<h1>Orders</h1>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
mounted() {
this.$echo.channel('orders')
.listen('OrderShipped', (e) => {
console.log(e.order.name);
});
}
}
</script>
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community