Laravel Echo for Nuxt.js

Requirements

If you use the broadcaster pusher , you need to ensure that you have pusher-js installed:

yarn add pusher-js

If you use the broadcaster socket.io , you need to ensure that you have socket.io-client installed:

yarn add socket.io-client

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/laravel-echo dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/laravel-echo

Add @nuxtjs/laravel-echo to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/laravel-echo' , [ '@nuxtjs/laravel-echo' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/laravel-echo' ], echo : { } }

Options

broadcaster

Type: String

Default: 'null'

You can use 'pusher' , 'socket.io' or 'null' .

See https://laravel.com/docs/broadcasting#driver-prerequisites

plugins

Type: Array

Default: null

If you have plugins that need to access $echo , you can use echo.plugins option.

Note: Plugins are pushed in client mode only ( ssr: false ).

nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/laravel-echo' ], echo : { plugins : [ '~/plugins/echo.js' ] } }

plugins/echo.js

export default function ( { $echo } ) { console .log($echo) }

authModule

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Integration with Auth Module.

connectOnLogin

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Connect the connector on login, if authModule is set true .

disconnectOnLogout

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Disconnect the connector on logout, if authModule is set true .

Usage

This module inject $echo to your project:

< template > < div > < h1 > Orders </ h1 > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { mounted() { this .$echo.channel( 'orders' ) .listen( 'OrderShipped' , (e) => { console .log(e.order.name); }); } } </ script >

