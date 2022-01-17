openbase logo
@nuxtjs/imagemin

by nuxt-community
1.0.1 (see all)

Automatically optimize (compress) all images used in Nuxt.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

547

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@nuxtjs/imagemin

📖 Release Notes

Automatically optimize (compress) all images used in Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/imagemin dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/imagemin # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/imagemin
  1. Add @nuxtjs/imagemin to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js
export default {
  buildModules: [
    // Simple usage
    '@nuxtjs/imagemin',

    // With options
    ['@nuxtjs/imagemin', { /* module options */ }]
  ]
}

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules.

Using top level options

export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/imagemin'
  ],
  imagemin: {
    /* module options */
  }
}

Options

See image-minimizer-webpack-plugin for the complete list of options available.

enableInDev

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Images will be minified in development mode, if this option is set to true.

This could increase the build time.

minimizerOptions

  • Type: Object
  • Default:
plugins: [
  ['gifsicle', { interlaced: true }],
  ['jpegtran', { progressive: true }],
  ['optipng', { optimizationLevel: 5 }],
  ['svgo', { plugins: [{ removeViewBox: false }] }]
]

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community

