Automatically optimize (compress) all images used in Nuxt.js
@nuxtjs/imagemin dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/imagemin # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/imagemin
@nuxtjs/imagemin to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/imagemin',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/imagemin', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/imagemin'
],
imagemin: {
/* module options */
}
}
See image-minimizer-webpack-plugin for the complete list of options available.
enableInDev
Boolean
false
Images will be minified in development mode, if this option is set to
true.
This could increase the build time.
minimizerOptions
Object
plugins: [
['gifsicle', { interlaced: true }],
['jpegtran', { progressive: true }],
['optipng', { optimizationLevel: 5 }],
['svgo', { plugins: [{ removeViewBox: false }] }]
]
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
