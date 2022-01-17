Automatically optimize (compress) all images used in Nuxt.js

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/imagemin dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/imagemin

Add @nuxtjs/imagemin to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/imagemin' , [ '@nuxtjs/imagemin' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/imagemin' ], imagemin : { } }

Options

See image-minimizer-webpack-plugin for the complete list of options available.

enableInDev

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Images will be minified in development mode, if this option is set to true .

This could increase the build time.

minimizerOptions

Type: Object

Default:

plugins: [ [ 'gifsicle' , { interlaced : true }], [ 'jpegtran' , { progressive : true }], [ 'optipng' , { optimizationLevel : 5 }], [ 'svgo' , { plugins : [{ removeViewBox : false }] }] ]

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community