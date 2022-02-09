i18n for your Nuxt project
#i18n channel)
yarn add @nuxtjs/i18n # yarn
npm i @nuxtjs/i18n # npm
Firstly, you need to add
@nuxtjs/i18n to your Nuxt config.
// nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
[
'@nuxtjs/i18n',
{
locales: ['en', 'es'],
defaultLocale: 'en',
vueI18n: {
fallbackLocale: 'en',
messages: {
en: {
greeting: 'Hello world!'
},
es: {
greeting: '¡Hola mundo!'
}
}
}
}
]
]
}
Then you can start using
@nuxtjs/i18n in your Vue components!
<template>
<main>
<h1>{{ $t('greeting') }}</h1>
<nuxt-link
v-if="$i18n.locale !== 'en'"
:to="switchLocalePath('en')"
>
English
</nuxt-link>
<nuxt-link
v-if="$i18n.locale !== 'es'"
:to="switchLocalePath('es')"
>
Español
</nuxt-link>
</main>
</template>
If you would like to find out more about how to use
@nuxtjs/i18n, check out the docs!
If you have any questions or issues, check out the
#i18n channel on Discord server.
MIT License - Copyright (c) Nuxt Community