i18n for your Nuxt project

Features

Integration with vue-i18n

Automatic routes generation and custom paths

Search Engine Optimization

Lazy-loading of translation messages

Redirection based on auto-detected language

Different domain names for different languages

Setup

yarn add @nuxtjs/i18n npm i @nuxtjs/i18n

Basic usage

Firstly, you need to add @nuxtjs/i18n to your Nuxt config.

{ modules : [ [ '@nuxtjs/i18n' , { locales : [ 'en' , 'es' ], defaultLocale : 'en' , vueI18n : { fallbackLocale : 'en' , messages : { en : { greeting : 'Hello world!' }, es : { greeting : '¡Hola mundo!' } } } } ] ] }

Then you can start using @nuxtjs/i18n in your Vue components!

< template > < main > < h1 > {{ $t('greeting') }} </ h1 > < nuxt-link v-if = "$i18n.locale !== 'en'" :to = "switchLocalePath('en')" > English </ nuxt-link > < nuxt-link v-if = "$i18n.locale !== 'es'" :to = "switchLocalePath('es')" > Español </ nuxt-link > </ main > </ template >

If you would like to find out more about how to use @nuxtjs/i18n , check out the docs!

Issues, questions & requests

If you have any questions or issues, check out the #i18n channel on Discord server.

License

MIT License - Copyright (c) Nuxt Community