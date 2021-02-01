⚠️ This module is experimental, try it and let us know how it performs
Minify the html for each request served by nuxt server (
nuxt start)
ℹ️
nuxt generatealready has built-in support for minifying html
🔥 Using this module could be a performance hit 🔥 it is recommended to only use it when you have a caching proxy in front of your Nuxt server (at least until we have benchmarks to determine the real world impact)
yarn add @nuxtjs/html-minifier OR
npm i @nuxtjs/html-minifier
Add
@nuxtjs/html-minifier to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
['@nuxtjs/html-minifier', { log: 'once', logHtml: true }]
]
}
keepTrying
true
If
false then every url which generated an error wont be minified in future requests
log
Default:
always
always: always log html-minifier errors
once: only log html-minifier errors once for each url
false: never log html-minifier errors
logHtml
false
Be wary to enable this in production, your disk could fill up quickly!
If
true then the html which failed to minimize is also logged
This module uses the
build.html.minify property for configuring html minifier
