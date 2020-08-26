Hapi Plugin for Nuxt.js

IMPORTANT: This plugin is compatible with Hapi >= 17

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/hapi dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/hapi

Register it on your server:

const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ) const nuxtPlugin = require ( '@nuxtjs/hapi' ) await server.register({ plugin : nuxtPlugin options : { } }

Options

dev

Default: true ( false when environment variable NODE_ENV is production )

Automatically starts a Builder allow to hot reload on dev. Should be disabled for production.

overrides

Override nuxt.config

rootDir

Default: current working directory

Nuxt app rootDir

edge

Default: false

Use nuxt-edge instead of nuxt package if set to true

baseURL

Default: /

baseURL for SSR route handler

route

Default: { id: 'nuxt.render', auth: false }

Hapi route options for SSR handler

routeMethod

Default: *

Hapi route method. (Can be set to GET for more strict handling)

Access nuxt and builder instances

This plugin exposes nuxt and builder (for dev only) instances to hapi.

const server = new Hapi.Server() await server.register(HapiNuxt) const { nuxt, builder } = server.plugins.nuxt

Access Hapi's internals.

The hapi request object is available from nuxtServerInit and the context under res.hapi . Likewise, the hapi response toolkit will be available in res.hapi .

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community