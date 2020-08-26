IMPORTANT: This plugin is compatible with Hapi >= 17
@nuxtjs/hapi dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/hapi # or npm install @nuxtjs/hapi
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi')
const nuxtPlugin = require('@nuxtjs/hapi')
await server.register({
plugin: nuxtPlugin
options: {
// plugin options
}
}
dev
true (
false when environment variable
NODE_ENV is
production)
Automatically starts a
Builder allow to hot reload on dev. Should be disabled for production.
overrides
Override nuxt.config
rootDir
Nuxt app rootDir
edge
false
Use
nuxt-edge instead of
nuxt package if set to
true
baseURL
/
baseURL for SSR route handler
route
{ id: 'nuxt.render', auth: false }
Hapi route options for SSR handler
routeMethod
*
Hapi route method. (Can be set to
GET for more strict handling)
nuxt and
builder instances
This plugin exposes nuxt and builder (for dev only) instances to hapi.
const server = new Hapi.Server()
await server.register(HapiNuxt)
// Access to nuxt and builder instances using server.plugins.nuxt
const { nuxt, builder } = server.plugins.nuxt
The hapi request object is available from
nuxtServerInit and the
context under
res.hapi. Likewise, the hapi response toolkit will be available in
res.hapi.
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community