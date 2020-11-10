Google Tag Manager Module for Nuxt.js
ℹ️ If coming from v1 (
@nuxtjs/google-tag-manager) please read v2 release notes.
@nuxtjs/gtm dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/gtm # or npm install @nuxtjs/gtm
@nuxtjs/gtm to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/gtm',
],
gtm: {
id: 'GTM-XXXXXXX'
}
}
You can use runtime config if need to use dynamic environment variables in production. Otherwise, the options will be hardcoded during the build and won't be read from
nuxt.config anymore.
export default {
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/gtm'
],
gtm: {
id: 'GTM-XXXXXXX', // Used as fallback if no runtime config is provided
},
publicRuntimeConfig: {
gtm: {
id: process.env.GOOGLE_TAG_MANAGER_ID
}
},
}
Defaults:
export default {
gtm: {
enabled: undefined, /* see below */
debug: false,
id: undefined,
layer: 'dataLayer',
variables: {},
pageTracking: false,
pageViewEventName: 'nuxtRoute',
autoInit: true,
respectDoNotTrack: true,
scriptId: 'gtm-script',
scriptDefer: false,
scriptURL: 'https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js',
crossOrigin: false,
noscript: true,
noscriptId: 'gtm-noscript',
noscriptURL: 'https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html'
}
}
enabled
GTM module uses a debug-only version of
$gtm during development (
nuxt dev).
You can explicitly enable or disable it using
enabled option:
export default {
gtm: {
// Always send real GTM events (also when using `nuxt dev`)
enabled: true
}
}
debug
Whether
$gtm API calls like
init and
push are logged to the console.
There are several use cases that you may need more control over initialization:
nuxt.config.js:
export default {
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/gtm'
],
plugins: [
'~/plugins/gtm'
]
}
plugins/gtm.js:
export default function({ $gtm, route }) {
$gtm.init('GTM-XXXXXXX')
}
init() method getting called.
You can optionally set
pageTracking option to
true to track page views.
Note: This is disabled by default to prevent double events when using alongside with Google Analytics so take care before enabling this option.
The default event name for page views is
nuxtRoute, you can change it by setting the
pageViewEventName option.
You can push events into the configured layer:
this.$gtm.push({ event: 'myEvent', ...someAttributes })
yarn install or
npm install
yarn dev or
GTM_ID=<your gtm id> yarn dev if you want to provide custom GTM_ID.
