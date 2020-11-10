openbase logo
@nuxtjs/gtm

by nuxt-community
2.4.0 (see all)

Google Tag Manager Module for Nuxt.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

@nuxtjs/gtm

npm version npm downloads Checks Codecov License

Google Tag Manager Module for Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

ℹ️ If coming from v1 (@nuxtjs/google-tag-manager) please read v2 release notes.

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/gtm dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/gtm # or npm install @nuxtjs/gtm
  1. Add @nuxtjs/gtm to the modules section of nuxt.config.js
export default {
  modules: [
    '@nuxtjs/gtm',
  ],
  gtm: {
    id: 'GTM-XXXXXXX'
  }
}

Runtime Config

You can use runtime config if need to use dynamic environment variables in production. Otherwise, the options will be hardcoded during the build and won't be read from nuxt.config anymore.

export default {
  modules: [
    '@nuxtjs/gtm'
  ],

  gtm: {
    id: 'GTM-XXXXXXX', // Used as fallback if no runtime config is provided
  },

  publicRuntimeConfig: {
    gtm: {
      id: process.env.GOOGLE_TAG_MANAGER_ID
    }
  },
}

Options

Defaults:

export default {
  gtm: {
    enabled: undefined, /* see below */
    debug: false,

    id: undefined,
    layer: 'dataLayer',
    variables: {},

    pageTracking: false,
    pageViewEventName: 'nuxtRoute',

    autoInit: true,
    respectDoNotTrack: true,

    scriptId: 'gtm-script',
    scriptDefer: false,
    scriptURL: 'https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js',
    crossOrigin: false,

    noscript: true,
    noscriptId: 'gtm-noscript',
    noscriptURL: 'https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html'
  }
}

enabled

GTM module uses a debug-only version of $gtm during development (nuxt dev).

You can explicitly enable or disable it using enabled option:

export default {
  gtm: {
    // Always send real GTM events (also when using `nuxt dev`)
    enabled: true
  }
}

debug

Whether $gtm API calls like init and push are logged to the console.

Manual GTM Initialization

There are several use cases that you may need more control over initialization:

  • Block Google Tag Manager before user directly allows (GDPR realisation or other)
  • Dynamic ID based on request path or domain
  • Initialize with multi containers
  • Enable GTM on page level

nuxt.config.js:

export default {
 modules: [
  '@nuxtjs/gtm'
 ],
 plugins: [
  '~/plugins/gtm'
 ]
}

plugins/gtm.js:

export default function({ $gtm, route }) {
  $gtm.init('GTM-XXXXXXX')
}
  • Note: All events will be still buffered in data layer but won't send until init() method getting called.
  • Note: Please consult with Google Tag Manager Docs for more information caveats using multiple containers.

Router Integration

You can optionally set pageTracking option to true to track page views.

Note: This is disabled by default to prevent double events when using alongside with Google Analytics so take care before enabling this option.

The default event name for page views is nuxtRoute, you can change it by setting the pageViewEventName option.

Usage

Pushing events

You can push events into the configured layer:

this.$gtm.push({ event: 'myEvent', ...someAttributes })

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using yarn dev or GTM_ID=<your gtm id> yarn dev if you want to provide custom GTM_ID.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt.js Community

100
huichaoSingapore7 Ratings0 Reviews
I love animals
January 28, 2021
Łukasz RomanowiczWarsaw1 Rating0 Reviews
September 30, 2020
Abandoned

