Google AdSense integration for Nuxt.js. Advertisements will update whenever the page route changes
@nuxtjs/google-adsense dependency using yarn or npm to your project
@nuxtjs/google-adsense to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
['@nuxtjs/google-adsense', {
id: 'ca-pub-###########'
}]
]
}
Using top level options:
{
modules: [
['@nuxtjs/google-adsense']
],
'google-adsense': {
id: 'ca-pub-#########'
}
}
Using runtime config:
{
modules: [
['@nuxtjs/google-adsense']
],
'google-adsense': {
onPageLoad: false,
pageLevelAds: false,
},
publicRuntimeConfig: {
'google-adsense': {
id: process.env.GOOGLE_ADSENSE_ID,
test: process.env.GOOGLE_ADSENSE_TEST_MODE === 'true',
},
},
}
The asynchronous ad code (
//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js) is automatically
added to the
<head> section of your pages.
|Option
|type
|description
id
|String
|Your Google Adsense Publisher client ID (i.e.
ca-pub-#########). Required when not in test mode.
pageLevelAds
|Boolean
|Enable Adsense Page Level Ads. Default is
false. Refer to the AdSense docs for details.
tag
|String
|AdSense component tag name. Defaults to
adsbygoogle.
includeQuery
|Boolean
|When
false, only
$route.path is checked for changes. If set to
true
$route.query will also be taken into account. The default is
false.
analyticsUacct
|String
|Google Analytics Account ID (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e.
UA-#######-#).
analyticsDomainName
|String
|Google Analytics Account Domain (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e.
example.com).
overlayBottom
|Boolean
|Enable Adsense Anchor Ads to show at bottom. Default is
false. Refer to the AdSense docs for details.
onPageLoad
|Boolean
|Loads Adsense script after page load. Default is
false.
pauseOnLoad
|Boolean
|Pauses ad requests to obtain user consent to use cookies or other local storage in accordance with the GDPR. Refer to the AdSense docs for details.
false.
test
|Boolean
|Force AdSense into test mode (see below).
The AdSense module will automatically switch to
test mode when runniung Nuxt in
dev mode.
But you can keep test mode on in production by setting the configuration option
test to
true.
Test mode uses a test publisher ID, so that you will not be violating AdSense TOS.
Note that test advertisements will typically appear as an empty space, but will have the correct dimensions (i.e. will occupy the correct space needed by the rendered ad).
Insert the
<adsbygoogle /> component (or custom component name specified in options)
wherever you would like an advertisment placed.
The ad defaults to
auto size format (configurable by setting the prop
ad-format). This mode
is responsive by nature. You should place the
<adsbygoogle /> component inside a container element
that has a specified (min/max) width and (min/max) height (which can be based on media queries),
or use style or classes on the
<adsbygoogle /> component to restrict the advertisement to a
specific size (or sizes).
Use the
ad-slot property to specify your google adsense ad slot value (specified as a string)
Component props:
|prop
|type
|description
ad-slot
|String
|Google Adsense adslot. This prop is required when not in test mode. Refer to your AdSense account for ad-slot values.
ad-format
|String
|Defaults to
'auto'. Refer to the adsense docs for other options
ad-style
|Object
|Styles to apply to the rendered
<ins> element. Default:
{ display: 'block' }. Refer to VueJS style binding docs for the Object format.
ad-layout
|String
|Optional. Refer to the adsense docs
ad-layout-key
|String
|Optional. Refer to the adsense docs
page-url
|String
|Optional. Set a reference page URL (of similar content) if the ad is on a page that requires authentication. When set, this prop must be a fully qualified URL (inclcuding protocol and hostname).
include-query
|Boolean
|Override global option
includeQuery on a per ad basis. Ensure all ads on a page have the same setting.
analytics-uacct
|String
|Google Analytics Account ID (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e.
UA-#######-#). Defaults to the value specified in the plugin option
analyticsUacct.
analytics-domain-name
|String
|Google Analytics Account domain (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e.
example.com). Defaults to the value specified in the plugin option
analyticsDomainName.
Whenever your route changes, any disaplayed ads will update, just as they would on normal page loads.
page-url on the
<adsbygoogle /> component to the URL of a page on your site that is publicly accessible, which would have similar/relevant content.
This module uses a technique developed by the Angular team (with help from Google Adsense) to handle updating ads on progressive web applications:
Each time a new advertisement is requested, the adsense parameter
data-ad-region is
updated to a random value. For this reason, you cannot set the
data-ad-region attribute
on the
<adsbygoogle /> component.
For test mode, the following blog was used as a reference:
Copyright (c) 2017 Troy Morehouse - Nuxt Community