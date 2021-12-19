openbase logo
@nuxtjs/google-adsense

by nuxt-community
2.0.0 (see all)

Google AdSense module for Nuxt.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Google AdSense

Google AdSense integration for Nuxt.js. Advertisements will update whenever the page route changes

Setup

  • Add @nuxtjs/google-adsense dependency using yarn or npm to your project
  • Add @nuxtjs/google-adsense to modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    // Simple usage
    ['@nuxtjs/google-adsense', {
      id: 'ca-pub-###########'
    }]
 ]
}

Using top level options:

{
  modules: [
    ['@nuxtjs/google-adsense']
  ],

 'google-adsense': {
    id: 'ca-pub-#########'
  }
}

Using runtime config:

{
  modules: [
    ['@nuxtjs/google-adsense']
  ],

  'google-adsense': {
    onPageLoad: false,
    pageLevelAds: false,
  },

  publicRuntimeConfig: {
    'google-adsense': {
      id: process.env.GOOGLE_ADSENSE_ID,
      test: process.env.GOOGLE_ADSENSE_TEST_MODE === 'true',
    },
  },
}

The asynchronous ad code (//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js) is automatically added to the <head> section of your pages.

Configuration options

Optiontypedescription
idStringYour Google Adsense Publisher client ID (i.e. ca-pub-#########). Required when not in test mode.
pageLevelAdsBooleanEnable Adsense Page Level Ads. Default is false. Refer to the AdSense docs for details.
tagStringAdSense component tag name. Defaults to adsbygoogle.
includeQueryBooleanWhen false, only $route.path is checked for changes. If set to true $route.query will also be taken into account. The default is false.
analyticsUacctStringGoogle Analytics Account ID (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e. UA-#######-#).
analyticsDomainNameStringGoogle Analytics Account Domain (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e. example.com).
overlayBottomBooleanEnable Adsense Anchor Ads to show at bottom. Default is false. Refer to the AdSense docs for details.
onPageLoadBooleanLoads Adsense script after page load. Default is false.
pauseOnLoadBooleanPauses ad requests to obtain user consent to use cookies or other local storage in accordance with the GDPR. Refer to the AdSense docs for details. false.
testBooleanForce AdSense into test mode (see below).

Test mode

The AdSense module will automatically switch to test mode when runniung Nuxt in dev mode. But you can keep test mode on in production by setting the configuration option test to true.

Test mode uses a test publisher ID, so that you will not be violating AdSense TOS.

Note that test advertisements will typically appear as an empty space, but will have the correct dimensions (i.e. will occupy the correct space needed by the rendered ad).

Usage

Insert the <adsbygoogle /> component (or custom component name specified in options) wherever you would like an advertisment placed.

The ad defaults to auto size format (configurable by setting the prop ad-format). This mode is responsive by nature. You should place the <adsbygoogle /> component inside a container element that has a specified (min/max) width and (min/max) height (which can be based on media queries), or use style or classes on the <adsbygoogle /> component to restrict the advertisement to a specific size (or sizes).

Use the ad-slot property to specify your google adsense ad slot value (specified as a string)

Component props:

proptypedescription
ad-slotStringGoogle Adsense adslot. This prop is required when not in test mode. Refer to your AdSense account for ad-slot values.
ad-formatStringDefaults to 'auto'. Refer to the adsense docs for other options
ad-styleObjectStyles to apply to the rendered <ins> element. Default: { display: 'block' }. Refer to VueJS style binding docs for the Object format.
ad-layoutStringOptional. Refer to the adsense docs
ad-layout-keyStringOptional. Refer to the adsense docs
page-urlStringOptional. Set a reference page URL (of similar content) if the ad is on a page that requires authentication. When set, this prop must be a fully qualified URL (inclcuding protocol and hostname).
include-queryBooleanOverride global option includeQuery on a per ad basis. Ensure all ads on a page have the same setting.
analytics-uacctStringGoogle Analytics Account ID (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e. UA-#######-#). Defaults to the value specified in the plugin option analyticsUacct.
analytics-domain-nameStringGoogle Analytics Account domain (if linking analytics with AdSense, i.e. example.com). Defaults to the value specified in the plugin option analyticsDomainName.

Automatic updating of Ads

Whenever your route changes, any disaplayed ads will update, just as they would on normal page loads.

Caveats:

  • Note: AdSense limits you to a maximum of three (3) ads per page.
  • Caution: Reloading of ads arbitrarily (with minimal page content changes) may result in the suspension of your AdSense account. Refer to AdSense for full terms of use.
  • Google needs to crawl each page where ads appear. Ensure your site SSR renders any page where ads apepar. Ads on un-crawlable pages will not be shown.
  • When placing ads on pages that require authentication, set page-url on the <adsbygoogle /> component to the URL of a page on your site that is publicly accessible, which would have similar/relevant content.

Background

This module uses a technique developed by the Angular team (with help from Google Adsense) to handle updating ads on progressive web applications:

Each time a new advertisement is requested, the adsense parameter data-ad-region is updated to a random value. For this reason, you cannot set the data-ad-region attribute on the <adsbygoogle /> component.

For test mode, the following blog was used as a reference:

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Troy Morehouse - Nuxt Community

