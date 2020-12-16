Module to register global components for Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

⚠️ Important

NuxtJS Team released @nuxt/components to auto import components when used in templates, allowing better performances and features.

If you want to migrate from this module, you will simply have to remove the .global suffix.

Usage

Suffix your components with .global.{ext} to declare your global components.

components/ my-component.vue my-button.global.vue

See live demo.

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/global-components dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/global-components

Add @nuxtjs/global-components to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/global-components' , [ '@nuxtjs/global-components' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/global-components' ], globalComponents : { } }

Options

dir

Type: String|Array

Default: components

A list of directories to find components inside your nuxt project.

suffixes

Type: Array

Default: ['global']

The suffixes that files can contain.

extensions

Type: Array

Default: ['vue', 'js', 'ts']

The extensions that files can contain.

ignore

Type: Array

Default: []

An array of glob patterns to exclude matches.

ignoreNameDetection

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Ignore name detection using prototype names.

License

MIT License

Insipired by nuxtjs.org

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community