Module to register global components for Nuxt.js
NuxtJS Team released @nuxt/components to auto import components when used in templates, allowing better performances and features.
If you want to migrate from this module, you will simply have to remove the
.global suffix.
Suffix your components with
.global.{ext} to declare your global components.
components/
my-component.vue # local component, import it to use it
my-button.global.vue # global component, no need to register it!
See live demo.
@nuxtjs/global-components dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/global-components # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/global-components
@nuxtjs/global-components to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/global-components',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/global-components', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/global-components'
],
globalComponents: {
/* module options */
}
}
dir
String|Array
components
A list of directories to find components inside your nuxt project.
suffixes
Array
['global']
The suffixes that files can contain.
extensions
Array
['vue', 'js', 'ts']
The extensions that files can contain.
ignore
Array
[]
An array of glob patterns to exclude matches.
ignoreNameDetection
Boolean
false
Ignore name detection using prototype names.
Insipired by nuxtjs.org
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community