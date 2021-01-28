Module to use Font Awesome icons in your Nuxt.js project. Uses vue-fontawesome under the hood
$ yarn add @nuxtjs/fontawesome -D
// or to also add the free icon packs
$ yarn add @nuxtjs/fontawesome @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons -D
@nuxtjs/fontawesome to
buildModules in your
nuxt.config
Use the 'fontawesome' key:
// nuxt.config.js
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/fontawesome',
],
fontawesome: {
icons: {
solid: ['faCog', ...],
...
}
}
}
or include the options in the modules listing
// nuxt.config.js
buildModules: [
['@nuxtjs/fontawesome', {
component: 'fa',
suffix: true,
proIcons: { // if you have bought the Pro packages
// list the icons you want to add, not listed icons will be tree-shaked
solid: [
'faHome',
'faHeart'
],
// include all icons. But dont do this.
regular: true
}
}]
]
component
FontAwesomeIcon
Change component name. Eg set to
fa to use
<fa icon="" ... />. Also see suffix
It's strongly recommended to use PascalCase for component names
useLayers
true
Boolean to indicate if the layers component should be registered globally. Name of the component will be
${options.component}-layers, fe
<fa-layers ... />
useLayersText
true
Boolean to indicate if the layers component should be registered globally. Name of the component will be the
${options.component}-layers-text, fe
<fa-layers-text ... />
icons
Which icons you will use. FontAwesome currently supports 5 icon styles of which 3 are freely available (partially).
This option is an object with the style names as property and an array with all icon names you wish to use from those styles
icons: {
solid: [ 'faHome', ... ],
regular: [ ... ],
light: [ ... ],
duotone: [ ... ],
brands: [ ...]
}
Although not recommended, you can use
true to include the full icon set:
icons: {
solid: true
}
proIcons
See
icons for how to use, but always uses pro imports.
addCss
true
If the module should automatically add the fontawesome styles to the global css config. It works by unshifting
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core/styles.css onto the nuxt.options.css property.
suffix
false
Boolean whether to append
-icon to the icon component name. This option exists as the component name option is also used for the layer components and you might not want to add '-icon' to those
// config
component: 'Fa',
suffix: true
// usage
<fa-icon />
<fa-layer />
// config
component: 'FaIcon',
suffix: false
// usage
<fa-icon />
<fa-icon-layers />
imports deprecated
Import icons/whole sets from chosen packages. This is the old configuration and will likely be removed in a future version. Use
icons instead
[], no icons will be imported here (see below, can be loaded later inside .vue file)
set - path to node package for import, like
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
icons - array of icons to import
['faAdjust', 'faArchive'].
imports: [
{
set: '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons',
icons: ['faHome']
}
]
You can find more details under
example folder. Also please see vue-fontawesome for additional reference
yarn add @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons -D
nuxt.config.js
Default component names are:
<font-awesome-icon>
<font-awesome-layers>
<font-awesome-layers-text>
With
component option set,
-layers and
-layers-text suffixes will be appended (see example below)
// nuxt.config
fontawesome: {
icons: {
solid: ['faHome'],
regular: ['faAdjust']
}
},
<template>
<div>
<font-awesome-icon :icon="['fas', 'adjust']" />
<font-awesome-icon icon="dollar-sign" style="font-size: 30px"/>
<font-awesome-icon icon="cog"/>
<font-awesome-layers class="fa-4x">
<font-awesome-icon icon="circle"/>
<font-awesome-icon icon="check" transform="shrink-6" :style="{ color: 'white' }"/>
</font-awesome-layers>
<font-awesome-layers full-width class="fa-4x">
<font-awesome-icon icon="calendar"/>
<font-awesome-layers-text transform="shrink-8 down-3" value="27" class="fa-inverse" />
</font-awesome-layers>
</div>
</template>
<script></script>
<template>
<div>
<fa-layers full-width class="fa-4x">
<fa :icon="fas.faCircle"/>
<fa-layers-text transform="shrink-12" value="GALSD" class="fa-inverse" />
</fa-layers>
<fa :icon="fas.faAddressBook" />
<fa :icon="faGithub" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { fas } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons'
import { faGithub } from '@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons'
export default {
computed: {
fas () {
return fas // NOT RECOMMENDED
},
faGithub () {
return faGithub
}
},
}
</script>
If you are fan of storybook this might be interesting for you, This module provides a story to list and search available icons of your project. You can see stories under
stories directory.
If you are using
@nuxtjs/storybook you can see the fontawesome stories under
Modules section in your storybook. By default Font Awesome story will shows in your storybook, you disable/hide the story using Storybook's
modules option
This module was forked from the (font) awesome module created by Galley Web Development
