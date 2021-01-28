Module to use Font Awesome icons in your Nuxt.js project. Uses vue-fontawesome under the hood

Setup

Add dependency using npm to your project

$ yarn add @nuxtjs/fontawesome -D // or to also add the free icon packs $ yarn add @nuxtjs/fontawesome @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons -D

Add @nuxtjs/fontawesome to buildModules in your nuxt.config

to in your Configure loaded icons/whole sets

Use the 'fontawesome' key:

buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/fontawesome' , ], fontawesome : { icons : { solid : [ 'faCog' , ...], ... } } }

or include the options in the modules listing

buildModules : [ [ '@nuxtjs/fontawesome' , { component : 'fa' , suffix : true , proIcons : { solid : [ 'faHome' , 'faHeart' ], regular : true } }] ]

Module options

component

Default: FontAwesomeIcon

Change component name. Eg set to fa to use <fa icon="" ... /> . Also see suffix

It's strongly recommended to use PascalCase for component names

useLayers

Default: true

Boolean to indicate if the layers component should be registered globally. Name of the component will be ${options.component}-layers , fe <fa-layers ... />

useLayersText

Default: true

Boolean to indicate if the layers component should be registered globally. Name of the component will be the ${options.component}-layers-text , fe <fa-layers-text ... />

icons

Which icons you will use. FontAwesome currently supports 5 icon styles of which 3 are freely available (partially).

This option is an object with the style names as property and an array with all icon names you wish to use from those styles

icons: { solid : [ 'faHome' , ... ], regular : [ ... ], light : [ ... ], duotone : [ ... ], brands : [ ...] }

Although not recommended, you can use true to include the full icon set:

icons: { solid : true }

proIcons

See icons for how to use, but always uses pro imports.

addCss

Default: true

If the module should automatically add the fontawesome styles to the global css config. It works by unshifting @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core/styles.css onto the nuxt.options.css property.

suffix

Default: false

Boolean whether to append -icon to the icon component name. This option exists as the component name option is also used for the layer components and you might not want to add '-icon' to those

component : 'Fa' , suffix : true <fa-icon /> < fa-layer />

component : 'FaIcon' , suffix : false <fa-icon /> < fa-icon-layers />

imports deprecated

Import icons/whole sets from chosen packages. This is the old configuration and will likely be removed in a future version. Use icons instead

Default: [] , no icons will be imported here (see below, can be loaded later inside .vue file) set - path to node package for import, like @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons icons - array of icons to import ['faAdjust', 'faArchive'] .

, no icons will be imported here (see below, can be loaded later inside .vue file)

imports: [ { set : '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons' , icons : [ 'faHome' ] } ]

Usage

You can find more details under example folder. Also please see vue-fontawesome for additional reference

Ensure you have installed an icon package yarn add @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons -D

and have added the module configuration to your nuxt.config.js

Default component names are:

<font-awesome-icon>

<font-awesome-layers>

<font-awesome-layers-text>

With component option set, -layers and -layers-text suffixes will be appended (see example below)

fontawesome : { icons : { solid : [ 'faHome' ], regular : [ 'faAdjust' ] } },

Use global icons:

<template> <div> <font-awesome-icon :icon="['fas', 'adjust']" /> <font-awesome-icon icon="dollar-sign" style="font-size: 30px"/> <font-awesome-icon icon="cog"/> <font-awesome-layers class="fa-4x"> <font-awesome-icon icon="circle"/> <font-awesome-icon icon="check" transform="shrink-6" :style="{ color: 'white' }"/> </font-awesome-layers> <font-awesome-layers full-width class="fa-4x"> <font-awesome-icon icon="calendar"/> <font-awesome-layers-text transform="shrink-8 down-3" value="27" class="fa-inverse" /> </font-awesome-layers> </div> </template> <script></script>

Use locally imported icons

<template> <div> <fa-layers full-width class="fa-4x"> <fa :icon="fas.faCircle"/> <fa-layers-text transform="shrink-12" value="GALSD" class="fa-inverse" /> </fa-layers> <fa :icon="fas.faAddressBook" /> <fa :icon="faGithub" /> </div> </template> <script> import { fas } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons' import { faGithub } from '@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons' export default { computed: { fas () { return fas // NOT RECOMMENDED }, faGithub () { return faGithub } }, } </script>

Integrations

Storybook

If you are fan of storybook this might be interesting for you, This module provides a story to list and search available icons of your project. You can see stories under stories directory. If you are using @nuxtjs/storybook you can see the fontawesome stories under Modules section in your storybook. By default Font Awesome story will shows in your storybook, you disable/hide the story using Storybook's modules option

License

MIT License

This module was forked from the (font) awesome module created by Galley Web Development

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community