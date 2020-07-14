Feed module enables everyone to have RSS, Atom and Json.
@nuxtjs/feed dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/feed # or npm install @nuxtjs/feed
@nuxtjs/feed to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
modules: [
['@nuxtjs/feed', {
// Your feeds here
}]
]
}
export default {
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/feed'
],
feed: [
// Your feeds here
]
}
So... how to get these feeds working now?
export default {
feed: [
// A default feed configuration object
{
path: '/feed.xml', // The route to your feed.
async create(feed) {}, // The create function (see below)
cacheTime: 1000 * 60 * 15, // How long should the feed be cached
type: 'rss2', // Can be: rss2, atom1, json1
data: ['Some additional data'] // Will be passed as 2nd argument to `create` function
}
]
}
Let's take a closer look on the
create function. This is the API that
actually modifies your upcoming feed.
A simple create function could look like this:
import axios from 'axios'
// In your `feed` array's object:
async create (feed) {
feed.options = {
title: 'My blog',
link: 'https://lichter.io/feed.xml',
description: 'This is my personal feed!'
}
const posts = await (axios.get('https://blog-api.lichter.io/posts')).data
posts.forEach(post => {
feed.addItem({
title: post.title,
id: post.url,
link: post.url,
description: post.description,
content: post.content
})
})
feed.addCategory('Nuxt.js')
feed.addContributor({
name: 'Alexander Lichter',
email: 'example@lichter.io',
link: 'https://lichter.io/'
})
}
Feed creation is based on the feed package.
Please use it as reference and further documentation for modifying the
feed object
that is passed to the
create function.
Using the
create function gives you almost unlimited possibilities to customize your feed!
There is one more thing. Imagine you want to add a feed per blog category, but you don't want to add every category by hand.
You can use a
factory function to solve that problem. Instead of a hardcoded array, you can setup
a function that will be called up on feed generation. The function must return an array with all
feeds you want to generate.
export default {
feed: async () => {
const posts = (await axios.get('https://blog-api.lichter.io/posts')).data
const tags = (await axios.get('https://blog-api.lichter.io/tags')).data
return tags.map(t => {
const relevantPosts = posts.filter(/*filter posts somehow*/)
return {
path: `/${t.slug}.xml`, // The route to your feed.
async create(feed) {
feed.options = {
title: `${t.name} - My blog`,
link: `https://blog.lichter.io/${t.slug}.xml`,
description: `All posts related to ${t.name} of my blog`
}
relevantPosts.forEach(post => {
feed.addItem({
title: post.title,
id: post.id,
link: `https://blog.lichter.io/posts/${post.slug}`,
description: post.excerpt,
content: post.text
})
})
},
cacheTime: 1000 * 60 * 15,
type: 'rss2'
}
})
}
}
In case you want to pass in data into the factory function, you can use a factory object.
export default {
feed: {
data: ['Your data here'],
factory: (dataFromFeedDotData) => {/* your factory function */}
}
}
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) - Nuxt Community