Readme

Feed module - Everyone deserves RSS, Atom and Json

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov License

Feed module enables everyone to have RSS, Atom and Json.

📖 Release Notes

Features

  • Three different feed types (RSS 2.0, ATOM 1.0 and JSON 1.0)
  • As many feeds as you like!
  • Completely customizable. Need to fetch data before? No problem!
  • Works with all modes (yes, even generate!)
  • For Nuxt 2.x and higher

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/feed dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/feed # or npm install @nuxtjs/feed
  1. Add @nuxtjs/feed to the modules section of nuxt.config.js
export default {
  modules: [
    ['@nuxtjs/feed', {
      // Your feeds here
    }]
  ]
}

Using top level options

export default {
  modules: [
    '@nuxtjs/feed'
  ],
  feed: [
    // Your feeds here
  ]
}

Configuration

So... how to get these feeds working now?

Configuration object overview

export default {
  feed: [
    // A default feed configuration object
    {
      path: '/feed.xml', // The route to your feed.
      async create(feed) {}, // The create function (see below)
      cacheTime: 1000 * 60 * 15, // How long should the feed be cached
      type: 'rss2', // Can be: rss2, atom1, json1
      data: ['Some additional data'] // Will be passed as 2nd argument to `create` function
    }
  ]
}

Feed create function

Let's take a closer look on the create function. This is the API that actually modifies your upcoming feed.

A simple create function could look like this:

import axios from 'axios'

// In your `feed` array's object:
async create (feed) {
  feed.options = {
    title: 'My blog',
    link: 'https://lichter.io/feed.xml',
    description: 'This is my personal feed!'
  }

  const posts = await (axios.get('https://blog-api.lichter.io/posts')).data
  posts.forEach(post => {
    feed.addItem({
      title: post.title,
      id: post.url,
      link: post.url,
      description: post.description,
      content: post.content
    })
  })

  feed.addCategory('Nuxt.js')

  feed.addContributor({
    name: 'Alexander Lichter',
    email: 'example@lichter.io',
    link: 'https://lichter.io/'
  })
}

Feed creation is based on the feed package. Please use it as reference and further documentation for modifying the feed object that is passed to the create function.

Using the create function gives you almost unlimited possibilities to customize your feed!

Using a feed factory function

There is one more thing. Imagine you want to add a feed per blog category, but you don't want to add every category by hand.

You can use a factory function to solve that problem. Instead of a hardcoded array, you can setup a function that will be called up on feed generation. The function must return an array with all feeds you want to generate.

export default {
  feed: async () => {
    const posts = (await axios.get('https://blog-api.lichter.io/posts')).data
    const tags = (await axios.get('https://blog-api.lichter.io/tags')).data

    return tags.map(t => {
      const relevantPosts = posts.filter(/*filter posts somehow*/)

      return {
        path: `/${t.slug}.xml`, // The route to your feed.
        async create(feed) {
          feed.options = {
            title: `${t.name} - My blog`,
            link: `https://blog.lichter.io/${t.slug}.xml`,
            description: `All posts related to ${t.name} of my blog`
          }

          relevantPosts.forEach(post => {
            feed.addItem({
              title: post.title,
              id: post.id,
              link: `https://blog.lichter.io/posts/${post.slug}`,
              description: post.excerpt,
              content: post.text
            })
          })
        },
        cacheTime: 1000 * 60 * 15,
        type: 'rss2'
      }
    })
  }
}

In case you want to pass in data into the factory function, you can use a factory object.

export default {
  feed: {
    data: ['Your data here'],
    factory: (dataFromFeedDotData) => {/* your factory function */}
  }
}

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) - Nuxt Community

