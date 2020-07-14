Feed module - Everyone deserves RSS, Atom and Json

Feed module enables everyone to have RSS, Atom and Json.

📖 Release Notes

Features

Three different feed types (RSS 2.0, ATOM 1.0 and JSON 1.0)

As many feeds as you like!

Completely customizable. Need to fetch data before? No problem!

Works with all modes (yes, even generate!)

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/feed dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/feed

Add @nuxtjs/feed to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { modules : [ [ '@nuxtjs/feed' , { }] ] }

Using top level options

export default { modules : [ '@nuxtjs/feed' ], feed : [ ] }

Configuration

So... how to get these feeds working now?

Configuration object overview

export default { feed : [ { path : '/feed.xml' , async create(feed) {}, cacheTime : 1000 * 60 * 15 , type : 'rss2' , data : [ 'Some additional data' ] } ] }

Feed create function

Let's take a closer look on the create function. This is the API that actually modifies your upcoming feed.

A simple create function could look like this:

import axios from 'axios' async create (feed) { feed.options = { title : 'My blog' , link : 'https://lichter.io/feed.xml' , description : 'This is my personal feed!' } const posts = await (axios.get( 'https://blog-api.lichter.io/posts' )).data posts.forEach( post => { feed.addItem({ title : post.title, id : post.url, link : post.url, description : post.description, content : post.content }) }) feed.addCategory( 'Nuxt.js' ) feed.addContributor({ name : 'Alexander Lichter' , email : 'example@lichter.io' , link : 'https://lichter.io/' }) }

Feed creation is based on the feed package. Please use it as reference and further documentation for modifying the feed object that is passed to the create function.

Using the create function gives you almost unlimited possibilities to customize your feed!

Using a feed factory function

There is one more thing. Imagine you want to add a feed per blog category, but you don't want to add every category by hand.

You can use a factory function to solve that problem. Instead of a hardcoded array, you can setup a function that will be called up on feed generation. The function must return an array with all feeds you want to generate.

export default { feed : async () => { const posts = ( await axios.get( 'https://blog-api.lichter.io/posts' )).data const tags = ( await axios.get( 'https://blog-api.lichter.io/tags' )).data return tags.map( t => { const relevantPosts = posts.filter( ) return { path : `/ ${t.slug} .xml` , async create(feed) { feed.options = { title : ` ${t.name} - My blog` , link : `https://blog.lichter.io/ ${t.slug} .xml` , description : `All posts related to ${t.name} of my blog` } relevantPosts.forEach( post => { feed.addItem({ title : post.title, id : post.id, link : `https://blog.lichter.io/posts/ ${post.slug} ` , description : post.excerpt, content : post.text }) }) }, cacheTime : 1000 * 60 * 15 , type : 'rss2' } }) } }

In case you want to pass in data into the factory function, you can use a factory object.

export default { feed : { data : [ 'Your data here' ], factory : ( dataFromFeedDotData ) => { } } }

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) - Nuxt Community