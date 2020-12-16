ESLint module for Nuxt.js
You need to ensure that you have
eslint >= 7 installed:
yarn add --dev eslint # or npm install --save-dev eslint
@nuxtjs/eslint-module dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/eslint-module # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/eslint-module
@nuxtjs/eslint-module to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/eslint-module',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/eslint-module', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/eslint-module'
],
eslint: {
/* module options */
}
}
You can pass eslint options.
Note that the config option you provide will be passed to the
ESLint class.
This is a different set of options than what you'd specify in
package.json or
.eslintrc.
See the eslint docs for more details.
cache
Boolean
true
Note: The cache is enabled by default to decrease execution time.
context
String
srcDir
A string indicating the root of your files.
eslintPath
String
eslint
Path to
eslint instance that will be used for linting.
exclude
String|Array[String]
'node_modules'
Specify the files and/or directories to exclude. Must be relative to
options.context.
extensions
String|Array[String]
['js', 'ts', 'vue']
Specify extensions that should be checked.
files
String|Array[String]
null
Specify directories, files, or globs. Must be relative to
options.context.
Directories are traversed recursively looking for files matching
options.extensions.
File and glob patterns ignore
options.extensions.
fix
Boolean
false
Will enable ESLint autofix feature.
Be careful: this option will change source files.
formatter
String|Function
'stylish'
Accepts a function that will have one argument: an array of eslint messages (object). The function must return the output as a string. You can use official eslint formatters.
lintDirtyModulesOnly
Boolean
true
Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.
threads
Boolean | Number
false
Will run lint tasks across a thread pool. The pool size is automatic unless you specify a number.
By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on eslint errors/warnings counts.
You can still force this behavior by using
emitError or
emitWarning options:
emitError
Boolean
false
Will always return errors, if set to
true.
emitWarning
Boolean
false
Will always return warnings, if set to
true.
failOnError
Boolean
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, if set to
true.
failOnWarning
Boolean
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to
true.
quiet
Boolean
false
Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to
true.
outputReport
Boolean|Object
false
Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI.
The
filePath is an absolute path or relative to the webpack config:
output.path.
You can pass in a different
formatter for the output file,
if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
