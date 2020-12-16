ESLint module for Nuxt.js

Requirements

You need to ensure that you have eslint >= 7 installed:

yarn add --dev eslint

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/eslint-module dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/eslint-module

Add @nuxtjs/eslint-module to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/eslint-module' , [ '@nuxtjs/eslint-module' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/eslint-module' ], eslint : { } }

Options

You can pass eslint options.

Note that the config option you provide will be passed to the ESLint class. This is a different set of options than what you'd specify in package.json or .eslintrc . See the eslint docs for more details.

cache

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Note: The cache is enabled by default to decrease execution time.

context

Type: String

Default: srcDir

A string indicating the root of your files.

eslintPath

Type: String

Default: eslint

Path to eslint instance that will be used for linting.

exclude

Type: String|Array[String]

Default: 'node_modules'

Specify the files and/or directories to exclude. Must be relative to options.context .

extensions

Type: String|Array[String]

Default: ['js', 'ts', 'vue']

Specify extensions that should be checked.

files

Type: String|Array[String]

Default: null

Specify directories, files, or globs. Must be relative to options.context . Directories are traversed recursively looking for files matching options.extensions . File and glob patterns ignore options.extensions .

fix

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will enable ESLint autofix feature.

Be careful: this option will change source files.

formatter

Type: String|Function

Default: 'stylish'

Accepts a function that will have one argument: an array of eslint messages (object). The function must return the output as a string. You can use official eslint formatters.

lintDirtyModulesOnly

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.

threads

Type: Boolean | Number

Default: false

Will run lint tasks across a thread pool. The pool size is automatic unless you specify a number.

Errors and Warning

By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on eslint errors/warnings counts. You can still force this behavior by using emitError or emitWarning options:

emitError

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will always return errors, if set to true .

emitWarning

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will always return warnings, if set to true .

failOnError

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, if set to true .

failOnWarning

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to true .

quiet

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to true .

outputReport

Type: Boolean|Object

Default: false

Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI.

The filePath is an absolute path or relative to the webpack config: output.path . You can pass in a different formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community