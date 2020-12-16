openbase logo
@nuxtjs/eslint-module

by nuxt-community
3.0.2 (see all)

ESLint module for Nuxt.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

212K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@nuxtjs/eslint-module

ESLint module for Nuxt.js

📖 Release Notes

Requirements

You need to ensure that you have eslint >= 7 installed:

yarn add --dev eslint # or npm install --save-dev eslint

Setup

  1. Add @nuxtjs/eslint-module dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/eslint-module # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/eslint-module
  1. Add @nuxtjs/eslint-module to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js
export default {
  buildModules: [
    // Simple usage
    '@nuxtjs/eslint-module',

    // With options
    ['@nuxtjs/eslint-module', { /* module options */ }]
  ]
}

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules.

Using top level options

export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/eslint-module'
  ],
  eslint: {
    /* module options */
  }
}

Options

You can pass eslint options.

Note that the config option you provide will be passed to the ESLint class. This is a different set of options than what you'd specify in package.json or .eslintrc. See the eslint docs for more details.

cache

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Note: The cache is enabled by default to decrease execution time.

context

  • Type: String
  • Default: srcDir

A string indicating the root of your files.

eslintPath

  • Type: String
  • Default: eslint

Path to eslint instance that will be used for linting.

exclude

  • Type: String|Array[String]
  • Default: 'node_modules'

Specify the files and/or directories to exclude. Must be relative to options.context.

extensions

  • Type: String|Array[String]
  • Default: ['js', 'ts', 'vue']

Specify extensions that should be checked.

files

  • Type: String|Array[String]
  • Default: null

Specify directories, files, or globs. Must be relative to options.context. Directories are traversed recursively looking for files matching options.extensions. File and glob patterns ignore options.extensions.

fix

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will enable ESLint autofix feature.

Be careful: this option will change source files.

formatter

  • Type: String|Function
  • Default: 'stylish'

Accepts a function that will have one argument: an array of eslint messages (object). The function must return the output as a string. You can use official eslint formatters.

lintDirtyModulesOnly

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.

threads

  • Type: Boolean | Number
  • Default: false

Will run lint tasks across a thread pool. The pool size is automatic unless you specify a number.

Errors and Warning

By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on eslint errors/warnings counts. You can still force this behavior by using emitError or emitWarning options:

emitError

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will always return errors, if set to true.

emitWarning

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will always return warnings, if set to true.

failOnError

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, if set to true.

failOnWarning

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to true.

quiet

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to true.

outputReport

  • Type: Boolean|Object
  • Default: false

Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI.

The filePath is an absolute path or relative to the webpack config: output.path. You can pass in a different formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community

