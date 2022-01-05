ESlint config used for Nuxt.js.
Do you want to add the config to your own projects? There you go:
$ npm i -D @nuxtjs/eslint-config
# or
$ yarn add -D @nuxtjs/eslint-config
eslint if not already present locally or globally
$ npm i -D eslint
# or
$ yarn add -D eslint
Create a
.eslintrc file
Extend our config (you can use just the scope name as ESLint will assume the
eslint-config prefix):
{
"extends": [
"@nuxtjs"
]
}
A full example
.eslintrc for a project with babel support:
Dont forget to
npm i -D @babel/eslint-parseror
yarn add -D @babel/eslint-parser
{
"root": true,
"parser": "@babel/eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"sourceType": "module"
},
"extends": [
"@nuxtjs"
]
}
If you're using TypeScript, follow Usage section by replacing
@nuxtjs/eslint-config by
@nuxtjs/eslint-config-typescript.
And in your
.eslintrc all you need is :
{
"extends": [
"@nuxtjs/eslint-config-typescript"
]
}
You can then edit/override same rules as you could with
@nuxtjs/eslint-config but also TypeScript rules.
You can find the list of supported TypeScript rules here.
Also see Nuxt TypeScript Support.
yarn add -D eslint-plugin-unicorn or
npm i -D eslint-plugin-unicorn)
Setup inspired by eslint-config-standard
MIT - Nuxt.js team