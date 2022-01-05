openbase logo
@nuxtjs/eslint-config

by nuxt
8.0.0 (see all)

ESlint config used for Nuxt.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

273K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nuxt ESLint Config

GitHub Actions npm (scoped with tag) npm

ESlint config used for Nuxt.js.

Usage

Do you want to add the config to your own projects? There you go:

  1. Add this package to your devDependencies
$ npm i -D @nuxtjs/eslint-config
# or
$ yarn add -D @nuxtjs/eslint-config
  1. Install eslint if not already present locally or globally
$ npm i -D eslint
# or
$ yarn add -D eslint

  1. Create a .eslintrc file

  2. Extend our config (you can use just the scope name as ESLint will assume the eslint-config prefix):

{
  "extends": [
    "@nuxtjs"
  ]
}

Full example

A full example .eslintrc for a project with babel support:

Dont forget to npm i -D @babel/eslint-parser or yarn add -D @babel/eslint-parser

{
  "root": true,
  "parser": "@babel/eslint-parser",
  "parserOptions": {
    "sourceType": "module"
  },
  "extends": [
    "@nuxtjs"
  ]
}

TypeScript

If you're using TypeScript, follow Usage section by replacing @nuxtjs/eslint-config by @nuxtjs/eslint-config-typescript.

And in your .eslintrc all you need is :

{
  "extends": [
    "@nuxtjs/eslint-config-typescript"
  ]
}

You can then edit/override same rules as you could with @nuxtjs/eslint-config but also TypeScript rules. You can find the list of supported TypeScript rules here.

Also see Nuxt TypeScript Support.

Migration guide from v0.x.y to v1.x.y

  1. Install the new peer dependencies (yarn add -D eslint-plugin-unicorn or npm i -D eslint-plugin-unicorn)
  2. Fix issues brought up due to new rules or disable them if needed

License

Setup inspired by eslint-config-standard

MIT - Nuxt.js team

