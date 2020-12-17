Emotion module for Nuxt.js

Features

Server Side Rendering ( SSR )

) Critical Path CSS with Hydration

Hot Reloads ( HMR )

) Style inlining

Minification

Dead Code Elimination

Source Maps

Contextual Class Names

📖 Release Notes

Setup

IMPORTANT NOTE: This module requires new hooks that works with nuxt 2.5.0 or nuxt-edge only.

Add @nuxtjs/emotion dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/emotion

Add @nuxtjs/emotion to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { modules : [ '@nuxtjs/emotion' , [ '@nuxtjs/emotion' , { }] ] }

Using top level options

export default { modules : [ '@nuxtjs/emotion' ], emotion : { } }

Options

ssr

Default: 'critical'

Can be 'critical' or 'render' or false .

In the critical mode, module automatically injects window.$emotionSSRIds for hydration.

babel

Default: { inline: true }

Options for babel-plugin-emotion integration.

Can be disabled by setting to false .

Development

Clone this repository

Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install

or Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community