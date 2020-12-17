IMPORTANT NOTE: This module requires new hooks that works with nuxt
2.5.0 or
nuxt-edge only.
@nuxtjs/emotion dependency to your project
yarn add @nuxtjs/emotion # or npm install @nuxtjs/emotion
@nuxtjs/emotion to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
modules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/emotion',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/emotion', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
export default {
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/emotion'
],
emotion: {
/* module options */
}
}
ssr
'critical'
Can be
'critical' or
'render' or
false.
In the
critical mode, module automatically injects
window.$emotionSSRIds for hydration.
babel
{ inline: true }
Options for babel-plugin-emotion integration.
Can be disabled by setting to
false.
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
