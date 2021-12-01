This module injects flags that indicate a device type into the context and the component instance.

See demo on CodeSandbox.

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/device to the dev dependencies using yarn or npm to your project.

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/device npm install -D @nuxtjs/device

Add it to the buildModules section of your nuxt.config :

{ buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/device' , ] }

That's it, you can now use $device in your Nuxt app ✨

TypeScript support

Add the types to your "types" array in tsconfig.json after the @nuxt/types entry.

⚠️ Use @nuxt/vue-app instead of @nuxt/types for nuxt < 2.9.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "@nuxt/types" , "@nuxtjs/device" ] } }

Flags

You can use these flags to detect the device type.

$device.isDesktop $device.isMobile $device.isTablet $device.isMobileOrTablet $device.isDesktopOrTablet $device.isIos $device.isWindows $device.isMacOS $device.isAndroid $device.isFirefox $device.isEdge $device.isChrome $device.isSafari $device.isSamsung $device.isCrawler

The user agent is also injected an accessible with $device.userAgent .

Usage

Switch a view

< template > < section > < div v-if = "$device.isDesktop" > Desktop </ div > < div v-else-if = "$device.isTablet" > Tablet </ div > < div v-else > Mobile </ div > </ section > </ template >

Of course, you can use $device via this in a script.

Change a layout dynamically

export default { layout : ( ctx ) => ctx.$device.isMobile ? 'mobile' : 'default' }

Add a custom flag

You can add other flags to $device by adding a Nuxt plugin:

export default function ( { $device } ) { $device.isCustom = $device.userAgent.includes( 'Custom-Agent' ) ? true : false }

Options

defaultUserAgent option can be used when running npm run generate .

{ buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/device' ], device : { defaultUserAgent : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.1.1; Nexus 6 Build/LYZ28E) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.39 Mobile Safari/537.36' } }

refreshOnResize refresh flags when the window resized.(default: false)

{ buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/device' ], device : { refreshOnResize : true } }

Note that the default user agent value is set to Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_13_2) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.39 Safari/537.36 .

CloudFront Support

If a user-agent is Amazon CloudFront , this module checks the both headers CloudFront-Is-Mobile-Viewer and CloudFront-Is-Tablet-Viewer .

Here are the details about the headers: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonCloudFront/latest/DeveloperGuide/header-caching.html#header-caching-web-device

Caution

isIos , isWindows and isMacOS flags are not available with CloudFront.

Cloudflare Support

This module checks the header CF-Device-Type .

Here are the details about the header: https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/229373388-Cache-Content-by-Device-Type-Mobile-Tablet-Desktop-

License

MIT License

Data Source

This module uses crawler-user-agents to generate the regular expression that detect a crawler.