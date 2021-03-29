Modern JavaScript date utility library - date-fns for Nuxt.js

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/date-fns dependency to your project

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/date-fns

Add @nuxtjs/date-fns to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/date-fns' , [ '@nuxtjs/date-fns' , { }] ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Using top level options

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/date-fns' ], dateFns : { } }

Typescript setup

Add the types to your "types" array in tsconfig.json after the @nuxt/types entry.

⚠️ Use @nuxt/vue-app instead of @nuxt/types for nuxt < 2.9.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "@nuxt/types" , "@nuxtjs/date-fns" ] } }

Why? For typescript to be aware of the additions to the nuxt Context , the vue instance and the vuex store , the types need to be merged via declaration merging by adding @nuxtjs/date-fns to your types.

Options

locales

Type: Array[String]

Default: []

Locales to be imported.

defaultLocale

Type: String

Default: null

You can preset default locale.

fallbackLocale

Type: String

Default: null

You can preset a fallback locale for when a method is called with an unsupported locale.

format

Type: String

Default: null

You can preset default format.

methods

Type: Array

Default: null

Methods to be imported. If not defined all methods are imported.

Usage

This module inject $dateFns to your project:

< template > < div > // Using default format and locale {{ $dateFns.format(new Date()) }} // Using custom format {{ $dateFns.format(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd') }} // Using custom format and locale {{ $dateFns.format(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd', { locale: 'ru' }) }} // Using asyncData {{ dateFormatted }} </ div > </ template > < script > export default { asyncData({ $dateFns }) { return { dateFormatted : $dateFns.format( new Date ()) } } } </ script >

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community