Modern JavaScript date utility library - date-fns for Nuxt.js
@nuxtjs/date-fns dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/date-fns # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/date-fns
@nuxtjs/date-fns to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/date-fns',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/date-fns', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/date-fns'
],
dateFns: {
/* module options */
}
}
Add the types to your
"types" array in
tsconfig.json after the
@nuxt/types entry.
⚠️ Use
@nuxt/vue-app instead of
@nuxt/types for nuxt < 2.9.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"@nuxt/types",
"@nuxtjs/date-fns"
]
}
}
Why?
For typescript to be aware of the additions to the
nuxt Context, the
vue instanceand the
vuex store, the types need to be merged via declaration merging by adding
@nuxtjs/date-fnsto your types.
locales
Array[String]
[]
Locales to be imported.
defaultLocale
String
null
You can preset default locale.
fallbackLocale
String
null
You can preset a fallback locale for when a method is called with an unsupported locale.
format
String
null
You can preset default format.
methods
Array
null
Methods to be imported. If not defined all methods are imported.
This module inject
$dateFns to your project:
<template>
<div>
// Using default format and locale
{{ $dateFns.format(new Date()) }}
// Using custom format
{{ $dateFns.format(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd') }}
// Using custom format and locale
{{ $dateFns.format(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd', { locale: 'ru' }) }}
// Using asyncData
{{ dateFormatted }}
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
asyncData({ $dateFns }) {
return {
dateFormatted: $dateFns.format(new Date())
}
}
}
</script>
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
