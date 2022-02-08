Composition API hooks for Nuxt
@nuxtjs/composition-apiprovides a way to use the Vue 3 Composition API in with Nuxt-specific features.
Nuxt Bridge has now been released in beta. It has full composition API support and it's strongly recommended to migrate from
@nuxtjs/composition-api, if possible, by following the steps in the Bridge migration guide. Feedback welcome at
https://github.com/nuxt-community/composition-api/discussions/585.
fetch() in v2.12+
router,
app,
store within
setup()
vue-meta properties within
setup()
ref with automatic SSR stringification and hydration (
ssrRef)
Contributions are very welcome.
Clone this repo
git clone git@github.com:nuxt-community/composition-api.git
Install dependencies and build project
yarn
# Compile library and watch for changes
yarn watch
# Start a test Nuxt fixture with hot reloading
yarn fixture
# Test
yarn test
Tip: You can also use
yarn link to test the module locally with your Nuxt project.
MIT License - Copyright © Daniel Roe