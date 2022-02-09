Nuxt Modules

Discover Nuxt modules to supercharge your project! Created by the Nuxt team and community.

👉 https://modules.nuxtjs.org

Modules Database

Metadata of nuxt modules are maintained in yml files inside ./modules directory and automatically synced from upstream to fetch latest information.

Contribution

If you feel a module is missing, please create a new issue

If some data is outdated please directly open a pull request

Using CDN

Compiled JSON data is available from following CDNs:

Using npm package

You can use the @nuxt/modules package by installing it in your project:

npm install @nuxt/modules yarn add @nuxt/modules

Then you can directly import the list of modules:

import modules from '@nuxt/modules' const modules = require ( '@nuxt/modules' )

Schema

Field Name Auto sync Description name No Canonical name or integration name description Yes Short description repo No Github repository. Format is org/name or org/name#main/path npm Yes NPM package name icon No Icon of module from ./website/public/icons directory github No Github URL website No Website URL learn_more No Link to learn more (website or relevant integration website) category No Module category from ./lib/categories.json type No community (for nuxt-community), official (for https://github.com/) or 3rd-party maintainers Yes List of maintainers each item has name , github and avatar compatibility No Module compatibility status. nuxt field specifies semver of supported nuxt version. `requires.bridge: true

Maintenance

yarn sync <name> <repo>

Example: yarn sync tailwindcss nuxt-community/tailwindcss-module

To sync with a branch different than master , suffix the repo with #repo-branch , example: yarn sync tailwindcss nuxt-community/tailwindcss-module#dev

yarn sync

Generate npm/modules.json

yarn build

Website development

Clone repository

Install website depenedencies using npx yarn install

Start development:

npx yarn dev

Then visit http://localhost:3000

In the development, the npm downloads and GitHub stars will be mocked unless setting USE_NUXT_API variable.

License

MIT - Made by Nuxt Team