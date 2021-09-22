Cloudinary integration with for NuxtJS

Features

On-the-fly url generating for images and videos

On-the-fly size optimization per browser and device

Pre-generate url generation for images and videos on build

Fast loading speed with progressive images

Auto-detect the optimized format per browser for images and videos

Dynamically fetch and transform images and videos from remote sources

Reactive transformations on images and videos

Upload images and videos

Minimum configuration required to set up Cloudinary and running

📖 Read more

Quick Setup

Add @nuxtjs/cloudinary dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/cloudinary npm install @nuxtjs/cloudinary

Add @nuxtjs/cloudinary to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/cloudinary' , [ '@nuxtjs/cloudinary' , { }] ] }

Or a separate section cloudinary for module options:

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/cloudinary' , ], cloudinary : { cloudName : '<your-cloudinary-cloudname>' , } }

See module options.

This module globally injects $cloudinary instance to the application. You can access it anywhere using this.$cloudinary (within a component), or context.$cloudinary (for plugins, asyncData , fetch , nuxtServerInit and middleware).

Simple use example:

const url = this .$cloudinary.image .url( 'sample' , { crop : 'scale' , width : 200 })

See Usage - Build Image URLs and Tags.

Client components

This module uses the official Vue components built for Cloudinary and registers the following components for use in the application: CldImage , CldVideo and other supportive components.

See Usage - Vue components.

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c)

Maintained by Maya Shavin