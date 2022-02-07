openbase logo
Readme

@nuxtjs/axios

@nuxtjs/axios

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov License

Secure and easy Axios integration for Nuxt.

Features

  • Automatically set base URL for client & server side
  • Exposes setToken function to $axios so we can easily and globally set authentication tokens
  • Automatically enables withCredentials when requesting to base URL
  • Proxy request headers in SSR
  • Fetch Style requests
  • Integrated with Nuxt progress bar
  • Integrated with Proxy Module
  • Auto retry requests with axios-retry

📖  Read more

Contributing

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

📑 License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt Community

