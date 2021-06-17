openbase logo
@nuxtjs/applicationinsights

by nuxt-community
1.2.2

Application Insights module for NuxtJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@nuxtjs/applicationinsights

ApplicationInsights module for Nuxt.js

Features

The module enables event logging through Application Insights.

Setup

  • Add @nuxtjs/applicationinsights dependency using yarn or npm to your project
  • Add @nuxtjs/applicationinsights to modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    '@nuxtjs/applicationinsights',
  ],

  appInsights: {
    instrumentationKey: '' //  your project's Instrumentation Key here
  }
}

Nuxt compatibility

Versions of NuxtJS before v2.4.0 are not supported by this package.

Usage

Enter your Instrumentation Key in the NuxtJS config file. Additional config settings can be found server and client.

Usage in Vue component

In a Vue component, Application Insights is available as this.$appInsights, so we can call functions like

this.$appInsights.trackTrace({message: 'This message will use a telemetry initializer'})

where this is a Vue instance.

Options

Options can be passed using either environment variables or appInsights section in nuxt.config.js. Normally setting required Instrumentation Key information would be enough.

instrumentationKey

  • Type: String
    • Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_INSTRUMENTATION_KEY || false
    • If no instrumentationKey is provided module wont work

disabled

  • Type: Boolean
    • Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLED || false
    • ApplicationInsights will not be initialised if set to true.

disableClientSide

  • Type: Boolean
    • Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLE_CLIENT_SIDE || false

disableServerSide

  • Type: Boolean
    • Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLE_SERVER_SIDE || false

initialize

  • Type: Boolean
    • Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_INITIALIZE || true

trackPageView

  • Type: Boolean
    • Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_TRACK_PAGE_VIEW || true

serverConfig

  • Type: Object
    • Default: { }
    • If specified, values will override config values for server Application Insights plugin

clientConfig

  • Type: Object
    • Default: { }
    • If specified, values will override config values for client Application Insights plugin

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Dmitry Molotkov aldarund@gmail.com

