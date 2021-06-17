ApplicationInsights module for Nuxt.js
The module enables event logging through Application Insights.
@nuxtjs/applicationinsights dependency using yarn or npm to your project
@nuxtjs/applicationinsights to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/applicationinsights',
],
appInsights: {
instrumentationKey: '' // your project's Instrumentation Key here
}
}
Versions of NuxtJS before v2.4.0 are not supported by this package.
Enter your Instrumentation Key in the NuxtJS config file. Additional config settings can be found server and client.
In a Vue component,
Application Insights is available as
this.$appInsights, so we can call functions like
this.$appInsights.trackTrace({message: 'This message will use a telemetry initializer'})
where
this is a Vue instance.
Options can be passed using either environment variables or
appInsights section in
nuxt.config.js.
Normally setting required Instrumentation Key information would be enough.
String
process.env.APPINSIGHTS_INSTRUMENTATION_KEY || false
instrumentationKey is provided module wont work
Boolean
process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLED || false
true.
Boolean
process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLE_CLIENT_SIDE || false
Boolean
process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLE_SERVER_SIDE || false
Boolean
process.env.APPINSIGHTS_INITIALIZE || true
Boolean
process.env.APPINSIGHTS_TRACK_PAGE_VIEW || true
Object
{ }
Object
{ }
