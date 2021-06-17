ApplicationInsights module for Nuxt.js

Features

The module enables event logging through Application Insights.

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/applicationinsights dependency using yarn or npm to your project

Add @nuxtjs/applicationinsights to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/applicationinsights' , ], appInsights : { instrumentationKey : '' } }

Nuxt compatibility

Versions of NuxtJS before v2.4.0 are not supported by this package.

Usage

Enter your Instrumentation Key in the NuxtJS config file. Additional config settings can be found server and client.

Usage in Vue component

In a Vue component, Application Insights is available as this.$appInsights , so we can call functions like

this. $appInsights .trackTrace({message: 'This message will use a telemetry initializer' })

where this is a Vue instance.

Options

Options can be passed using either environment variables or appInsights section in nuxt.config.js . Normally setting required Instrumentation Key information would be enough.

instrumentationKey

Type: String Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_INSTRUMENTATION_KEY || false If no instrumentationKey is provided module wont work



disabled

Type: Boolean Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLED || false ApplicationInsights will not be initialised if set to true .



disableClientSide

Type: Boolean Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLE_CLIENT_SIDE || false



disableServerSide

Type: Boolean Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_DISABLE_SERVER_SIDE || false



initialize

Type: Boolean Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_INITIALIZE || true



trackPageView

Type: Boolean Default: process.env.APPINSIGHTS_TRACK_PAGE_VIEW || true



serverConfig

Type: Object Default: { } If specified, values will override config values for server Application Insights plugin



clientConfig

Type: Object Default: { } If specified, values will override config values for client Application Insights plugin



License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Dmitry Molotkov aldarund@gmail.com