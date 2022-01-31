Install

Install using npm or yarn:

npm i ufo yarn add ufo

Import:

const { normalizeURL, joinURL } = require ( 'ufo' ) import { normalizeURL, joinURL } from 'ufo' import { parseURL } from 'https://unpkg.com/ufo/dist/index.mjs'

Notice: You may need to transpile package and add URL polyfill for legacy environments

Usage

normalizeURL

Ensures URL is properly encoded

Ensures pathname starts with slash

Preserves protocol/host if provided

normalizeURL( 'test?query=123 123#hash, test' ) normalizeURL( 'http://localhost:3000' )

joinURL

joinURL( 'a' , '/b' , '/c' )

resolveURL

resolveURL( 'http://foo.com/foo?test=123#token' , 'bar' , 'baz' )

parseURL

parseURL( 'http://foo.com/foo?test=123#token' ) parseURL( 'foo.com/foo?test=123#token' ) parseURL( 'foo.com/foo?test=123#token' , 'https://' )

withQuery

withQuery( '/foo?page=a' , { token: 'secret' })

getQuery

getQuery( 'http://foo.com/foo?test=123&unicode=%E5%A5%BD' )

Implementing URL interface with some improvements:

Supporting schemeless and hostless URLs

Supporting relative URLs

Preserving trailing-slash status

Decoded and mutable classs properties ( protocol , host , auth , pathname , query , hash )

, , , , , ) Consistent URL parser independent of environment

Consistent encoding independent of environment

Punycode support for host encoding

withTrailingSlash

Ensures url ends with a trailing slash

withTrailingSlash( '/foo' )

withTrailingSlash( '/path?query=true' , true )

withoutTrailingSlash

Ensures url does not ends with a trailing slash

withoutTrailingSlash( '/foo/' )

withoutTrailingSlash( '/path/?query=true' , true )

cleanDoubleSlashes

Ensures url does not have double slash (except for protocol)

cleanDoubleSlashes( '//foo//bar//' ) cleanDoubleSlashes( 'http://example.com/analyze//http://localhost:3000//' )

isSamePath

Check two paths are equal or not. Trailing slash and encoding are normalized before comparation.

isSamePath( '/foo' , '/foo/' )

isRelative

Check if a path starts with ./ or ../ .

isRelative( './foo' )

License

MIT

Special thanks to Eduardo San Martin Morote (posva) for encoding utlities