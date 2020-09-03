This Feature is directly moved to core (◦'⌣'◦)/

Nuxt Static

The fastest way to statically export your Nuxt application ⚡️

Simply run nuxt static for deploying your Nuxt application on Vercel, Netlify or any CI.

Features

Smart re-build only if needed (ie: code changes)

Also call nuxt export (or nuxt generate for legacy users)

Usage

Install package:

yarn add --dev @nuxt/static npm i -D @nuxt/static

This will add a new nuxt static command:

npx nuxt static

This command will (re-)build project if necessary and then use nuxt generate or nuxt export based on target option set in nuxt.config .

By the first nuxt static run, checksum of project files will be added to .nuxt/build.json . When using CI/CD, you have to cache/restore .nuxt

Options

You can pass extra options with static key in nuxt.config :

export default { static : { ignore : [ 'docs' ] } }

ignore

Type: string[] or function

Globby patterns to ignore for snapshot. If an array is provided, it will be merged with default options, you can give a function to return an array that will remove the defaults.

You call also use the static:ignore hook to mutate the array (useful for modules), ex:

nuxt.hook( 'static:ignore' , (ignore) => ignore.push( 'content' ))

cacheDir

Type: string

Default: {rootDir}/node_modules/.cache/nuxt

Overrides buildDir

globbyOptions

Type: GlobbyOptions

Default: gitignore: true

Additional globby options for snapshot

Development

Clone repostory

Use yarn install to install dependencies

Use yarn static to run command on test fixture

License

MIT License