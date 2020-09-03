The fastest way to statically export your Nuxt application ⚡️
Simply run
nuxt static for deploying your Nuxt application on Vercel, Netlify or any CI.
nuxt export (or
nuxt generate for legacy users)
Install package:
# Using yarn
yarn add --dev @nuxt/static
# Using npm
npm i -D @nuxt/static
This will add a new
nuxt static command:
npx nuxt static
This command will (re-)build project if necessary and then use
nuxt generate or
nuxt export based on
target option set in
nuxt.config.
By the first
nuxt static run, checksum of project files will be added to
.nuxt/build.json. When using CI/CD, you have to cache/restore
.nuxt
You can pass extra options with
static key in
nuxt.config:
export default {
static: {
ignore: [
'docs' // ignore changes in docs to avoid re-build
]
}
}
ignore
string[] or
function
Globby patterns to ignore for snapshot. If an array is provided, it will be merged with default options, you can give a function to return an array that will remove the defaults.
You call also use the
static:ignore hook to mutate the array (useful for modules), ex:
nuxt.hook('static:ignore', (ignore) => ignore.push('content'))
cacheDir
string
{rootDir}/node_modules/.cache/nuxt
Overrides
buildDir
globbyOptions
gitignore: true
Additional globby options for snapshot
yarn install to install dependencies
yarn static to run command on test fixture