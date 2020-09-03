openbase logo
@nuxt/static

by nuxt
1.0.0 (see all)

Fast Static Builder

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
this feature has been moved to the core. you can directly use nuxt generate

Readme

This Feature is directly moved to core (◦'⌣'◦)/

Nuxt Static

The fastest way to statically export your Nuxt application ⚡️

Simply run nuxt static for deploying your Nuxt application on Vercel, Netlify or any CI.

Features

  • Smart re-build only if needed (ie: code changes)
  • Also call nuxt export (or nuxt generate for legacy users)

Usage

Install package:

# Using yarn
yarn add --dev @nuxt/static

# Using npm
npm i -D @nuxt/static

This will add a new nuxt static command:

npx nuxt static

This command will (re-)build project if necessary and then use nuxt generate or nuxt export based on target option set in nuxt.config.

By the first nuxt static run, checksum of project files will be added to .nuxt/build.json. When using CI/CD, you have to cache/restore .nuxt

Options

You can pass extra options with static key in nuxt.config:

export default {
  static: {
    ignore: [
      'docs' // ignore changes in docs to avoid re-build
    ]
  }
}

ignore

  • Type: string[] or function

Globby patterns to ignore for snapshot. If an array is provided, it will be merged with default options, you can give a function to return an array that will remove the defaults.

You call also use the static:ignore hook to mutate the array (useful for modules), ex:

nuxt.hook('static:ignore', (ignore) => ignore.push('content'))

cacheDir

  • Type: string
  • Default: {rootDir}/node_modules/.cache/nuxt

Overrides buildDir

globbyOptions

  • Type: GlobbyOptions
  • Default: gitignore: true

Additional globby options for snapshot

Development

  • Clone repostory
  • Use yarn install to install dependencies
  • Use yarn static to run command on test fixture

License

MIT License

