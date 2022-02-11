Welcome to Nuxt 3 repository ✨

💻 Development

Clone repository

Ensure you have the latest LTS version of Node.js installed

Install dependencies with npx yarn install

Run npx yarn stub to activate passive development

to activate passive development Open playground with npx yarn play

Learn more about in our documentation on how to contribute to Nuxt.

📖 Documentation

We are using Docus for documentation (It is planned to be open sourced it in the following weeks).

We recommend to install the Docus extension for VS Code.

Go into the docs directory: cd docs

Install docs dependencies with npx yarn install

Run npx yarn dev to start Docus in development mode

The pages are generated from docs/content/, you can start editing them to start helping us on documenting Nuxt 3 💚

License

MIT