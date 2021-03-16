openbase logo
@nuxt/postcss8

by nuxt
1.1.3 (see all)

Since [nuxt@2.15](https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt.js/releases/tag/v2.15.0) nuxt supports opting-in to use `postcss@8` (via [nuxt/nuxt.js#8546](https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt.js/pull/8546)).

Readme

postcss@8 support for nuxt@2

This module allows opting-in to postcss@8 with nuxt 2 projects.

  • Ensures supported nuxt version is used (>= 2.15.3)
  • Forces to use correct dependencies using __NUXT_PREPATHS__
  • Will self-adjust integration method based on future nuxt versions
  • Use autoprefixer instead of postcss-preset-env

Usage

Install @nuxt/postcss8 as devDependency of project:

yarn add --dev @nuxt/postcss8
# or
npm i -D @nuxt/postcss8

Add @nuxt/postcss8 to buildModules in nuxt.config:

// nuxt.config
export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxt/postcss8'
  ]
}

For module authors

If you have a nuxt module that requires postcss@8, install @nuxt/postcss8 as dependency of module:

yarn add postcss@8 @nuxt/postcss8
# or
npm i postcss@8 @nuxt/postcss8

Inside module:

export default async function() {
  await this.addModule('@nuxt/postcss8')
}

📑 License

MIT License

