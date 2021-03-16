postcss@8 support for nuxt@2

This module allows opting-in to postcss@8 with nuxt 2 projects.

Ensures supported nuxt version is used ( >= 2.15.3 )

) Forces to use correct dependencies using __NUXT_PREPATHS__

Will self-adjust integration method based on future nuxt versions

Use autoprefixer instead of postcss-preset-env

Usage

Install @nuxt/postcss8 as devDependency of project:

yarn add --dev @nuxt/postcss8 npm i -D @nuxt/postcss8

Add @nuxt/postcss8 to buildModules in nuxt.config :

export default { buildModules : [ '@nuxt/postcss8' ] }

For module authors

If you have a nuxt module that requires postcss@8, install @nuxt/postcss8 as dependency of module:

yarn add postcss@8 @nuxt/postcss8 npm i postcss@8 @nuxt/postcss8

Inside module:

export default async function ( ) { await this .addModule( '@nuxt/postcss8' ) }

📑 License

MIT License