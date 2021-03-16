This module allows opting-in to postcss@8 with nuxt 2 projects.
>= 2.15.3)
__NUXT_PREPATHS__
autoprefixer instead of
postcss-preset-env
Install
@nuxt/postcss8 as
devDependency of project:
yarn add --dev @nuxt/postcss8
# or
npm i -D @nuxt/postcss8
Add
@nuxt/postcss8 to
buildModules in
nuxt.config:
// nuxt.config
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxt/postcss8'
]
}
If you have a nuxt module that requires postcss@8, install
@nuxt/postcss8 as
dependency of module:
yarn add postcss@8 @nuxt/postcss8
# or
npm i postcss@8 @nuxt/postcss8
Inside module:
export default async function() {
await this.addModule('@nuxt/postcss8')
}