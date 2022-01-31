Nuxt HTTP
HTTP module for Nuxt with a universal way to make HTTP requests to the API backend.
Features
- The fluent ky API has been extended with enhancements and shortcuts
- Highly customizable options support for BaseURL
- Automatically proxy cookies and headers when making requests from server side
- Best practices to avoid token sharing when making server side requests
- Easy proxy support to avoid CORS problems and making deployment easier
📖 Read more
Development
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies using
yarn install
- Start development server using
yarn dev
- Then go for instance to
http://localhost:3000/mounted
📖 Contribute to the documentation
- Go into the docs folder
- Install dependencies using
yarn install
- Start development server using
yarn dev
📑 License
MIT License
Copyright (c) Nuxt.js Team