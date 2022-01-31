openbase logo
@nuxt/http

by nuxt
0.6.4 (see all)

Universal HTTP Module for Nuxt.js

12.1K

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

@nuxt/http

Nuxt HTTP

HTTP module for Nuxt with a universal way to make HTTP requests to the API backend.

HTTP module for Nuxt with a universal way to make HTTP requests to the API backend.

Features

  • The fluent ky API has been extended with enhancements and shortcuts
  • Highly customizable options support for BaseURL
  • Automatically proxy cookies and headers when making requests from server side
  • Best practices to avoid token sharing when making server side requests
  • Easy proxy support to avoid CORS problems and making deployment easier

📖  Read more

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install
  3. Start development server using yarn dev
  4. Then go for instance to http://localhost:3000/mounted

📖 Contribute to the documentation

  1. Go into the docs folder
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install
  3. Start development server using yarn dev

📑 License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Nuxt.js Team

