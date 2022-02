Nuxt Design

Unified designs for the Nuxt Framework. This package is not intended to be used directly by end users.

Development

Clone the repository

Install dependencies with yarn install

Start development server with yarn dev

Open http://localhost:3000/ for a list of all the templates

To add a new template, simply create a new file: ./templates/<templateName>/index.html .

License



Nuxt Design System by Nuxt Project is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Based on a work at https://github.com/nuxt/design.