@nuxt/content

by nuxt
1.15.1

Nuxt Content lets you write in a content/ directory and fetch your Markdown, JSON, YAML, XML and CSV files through a MongoDB like API, acting as a Git-based Headless CMS

Documentation
41K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

100

Dependencies

41

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nuxt-content

@nuxt/content

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov License lerna

@nuxt/content lets you write in a content/ directory, acting as Git-based Headless CMS

Features

  • Blazing fast hot reload in development
  • Vue components in Markdown
  • Full-text search
  • Support static site generation with nuxt generate
  • Powerful QueryBuilder API (MongoDB like)
  • Syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files using PrismJS.
  • Table of contents generation
  • Handles Markdown, CSV, YAML, JSON(5), XML
  • Extend with hooks

📖 Read the documentation

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using yarn dev or npm run dev

License

MIT License

100
tevfiksirin
December 13, 2020
Daniel Roe
November 11, 2020
Sébastien Chopin
Co-author of @nuxt and @nuxtlabs
November 11, 2020

