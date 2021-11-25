@nuxt/content
@nuxt/content lets you write in a content/ directory, acting as Git-based Headless CMS
Features
- Blazing fast hot reload in development
- Vue components in Markdown
- Full-text search
- Support static site generation with
nuxt generate
- Powerful QueryBuilder API (MongoDB like)
- Syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files using PrismJS.
- Table of contents generation
- Handles Markdown, CSV, YAML, JSON(5), XML
- Extend with hooks
Development
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies using
yarn install or
npm install
- Start development server using
yarn dev or
npm run dev
License
MIT License