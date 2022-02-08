Build, test, and publish vanilla Web Components with a little spice

🚧 Nutmeg is in active development and it's APIs are still in flux.

👌 Overview

Nutmeg is here to help you build, test, and publish Web Components in minutes.

By default you get the following:

Custom Elements v1

Shadow DOM v1

TypeScript

lit-html

Webpack

Karma test runner with headless browser launchers

Git

MIT license

Web Component best practices

🌱 Build

Generating a Nutmeg Web Component skeleton with npm init has the API <element-name> [property:type...] .

npm init @nutmeg hello-world name:string

This will create a hello-world directory, stub out a base Web Component class HelloWorld that extends the Nutmeg Seed base class, and install the default dependencies. You can use either fullName or full-name for multi-word properties and full-name will be used for HTML attributes and fullName will be used in JavaScript.

Note: Yarn is not supported but may work.

🏡 Properties

Properties must be valid TypeScript types. For example string , boolean , number , string[] , Element .

npm init @nutmeg grilled-cheese quantity:number pickles:boolean cheese:string[]

Properties are the public API of your Web Component and external code can set/get them.

export class GrilledCheese extends Seed { @property() public bread: string; @property() public cheese: string[]; @property() public pickles: boolean; @property() public quantity: number; ... }

The @property() decorator provides some nice features out of the box. There are two kinds of properties.

Primitive: boolean , string , and number .

, , and . Complex: any types that are not primitive.

✍️ Automatic rendering

Any properties decorated with @property will automatically render when set.

📟 Primitive properties are reflected to the DOM

boolean : grilledCheese.pickle = true; => <grilled-cheese pickle></grilled-cheese>

: => number : grilledCheese.quantity = 5; => <grilled-cheese quantity="5"></grilled-cheese>

: => string: grilledCheese.bread = 'sourdough'; => <grilled-cheese bread="sourdough"></grilled-cheese>

📱 One-time complex property loading from attributes

On instantiation of a Web Component a one-time loading and JSON parsing happens of complex properties. In the following example cheese has the type of string[] . When connected the component will have the attribute removed and the value set as a property after JSON.parse .

The following example:

< grilled-cheese cheese = "[\" sharp cheddar \"]"> </ grilled-cheese >

Yields:

grilledCheese.cheese.includes( 'sharp cheddar' ) === true ;

< grilled-cheese > </ grilled-cheese >

$ and $$

$ and $$ are shortcuts provided for quickly selecting elements within the shadowRoot.

$ is a shortcut for this.shadowRoot.querySelector .

is a shortcut for . $$ is a shortcut for this.shadowRoot.querySelectorAll .

🍽️ Serve

You can now serve the component for development on http://localhost:8080 by running:

npm start

With start running you can make edits to the component and see the changes take effect automatically without manually refreshing.

🧪 Test

Running the tests from within hello-world .

npm test

🔭 Continuous Integration

Components are generated with AppVeyor, CircleCI, and TravisCI pre-configured to run tests on Windows, macOS, and Linux respectively.

🗞️ Publish

Publishing to NPM is easy but make sure you are logged in first with npm login . Be sure to fill out package.json values like author and update the name in readme.md if you change it.

npm publish

📇 Dependencies

Once published, it's recommended that you set up Renovate to keep your dependencies current. Nutmeg has already setup a default renovate config for you, you just have to install the free GitHub app.

😎 Best practices

Out of the box many of the Google Web Fundamentals Custom Element Best Practices are handled automatically.

🔍 Examples

HelloWorld built using nutmeg new hello-world name:string .

. TwitterStatus for embedding tweets.

👔 License

Nutmeg is released under an MIT license.